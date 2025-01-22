Prince Harry Settles Lawsuit Against 'The Sun' as Publisher Delivers 'Full and Unequivocal Apology' in Unexpected Twist

The Duke of Sussex's legal battle against The Sun's publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) reached an agreement at the Royal Courts of Justice in London at 10:38 a.m. local time, as NGN delivered a lengthy apology to Harry and co-claimant Lord Watson for " phone hacking , surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists," among other matters.

Prince Harry 's lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch 's tabloid The Sun will never make it to trial, as those involved reached a settlement just days before the court case was scheduled to officially begin.

"NGN offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the serious intrusion by The Sun between 1996 and 2011 into his private life, including incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun," the statement begins. "NGN also offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators instructed by them at the News of the World."

"NGN further apologizes to the Duke for the impact on him of the extensive coverage and serious intrusion into his private life as well as the private life of Diana, Princess of Wales, his late mother, in particular during his younger years," the message continues. "We acknowledge and apologize for the distress caused to the Duke, and the damage inflicted on relationships, friendships and family, and have agreed to pay him substantial damages. It is also acknowledged, without any admission of illegality, that NGN's response to the 2006 arrests and subsequent actions were regrettable."