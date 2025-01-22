Prince Harry Settles Lawsuit Against 'The Sun' as Publisher Delivers 'Full and Unequivocal Apology' in Unexpected Twist
Prince Harry's lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's tabloid The Sun will never make it to trial, as those involved reached a settlement just days before the court case was scheduled to officially begin.
The Duke of Sussex's legal battle against The Sun's publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) reached an agreement at the Royal Courts of Justice in London at 10:38 a.m. local time, as NGN delivered a lengthy apology to Harry and co-claimant Lord Watson for "phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists," among other matters.
In a written apology, NGN agreed to pay significant damages to both Prince Harry and Lord Watson.
The company additionally name-dropped Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, while admitting to the "serious intrusion" into the former wife of King Charles' "private life."
"NGN offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the serious intrusion by The Sun between 1996 and 2011 into his private life, including incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun," the statement begins. "NGN also offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators instructed by them at the News of the World."
"NGN further apologizes to the Duke for the impact on him of the extensive coverage and serious intrusion into his private life as well as the private life of Diana, Princess of Wales, his late mother, in particular during his younger years," the message continues. "We acknowledge and apologize for the distress caused to the Duke, and the damage inflicted on relationships, friendships and family, and have agreed to pay him substantial damages. It is also acknowledged, without any admission of illegality, that NGN's response to the 2006 arrests and subsequent actions were regrettable."
NGN also offered a "full and unequivocal apology to Lord Watson for the unwarranted intrusion carried out into his private life during his time in Government by the News of the World during the period 2009- 2011," the statement reads. "This includes him being placed under surveillance in 2009 by journalists at the News of the World and those instructed by them. NGN also acknowledges and apologizes for the adverse impact this had on Lord Watson's family and has agreed to pay him substantial damages."
"In addition, in 2011 News International received information that information was being passed covertly to Lord Watson from within News International. We now understand that this information was false, and Lord Watson was not in receipt of any such confidential information. NGN apologizes fully and unequivocally for this," the statement concluded.
The decision comes after intense negotiations took place between both parties on Tuesday, January 21. Harry was not present in court as the settlements were being discussed, however, he was represented by his lawyer David Sherborne.
Harry's lawsuit claimed The Sun's publisher illegally gathered information about the prince and his family between 1996 and 2011, alleging the newspaper and the now-defunct News of the World specifically targeted him. NGN had denied any wrongdoing prior to their apologetic settlement response.