Donald Trump Tells 'Price-Conscious' Americans Not to Dine at Mar-a-Lago After Joking $5,000 Dividend Won't Cover Meal

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump warned "price-conscious" Americans against dining at his Mar-a-Lago club after joking about his proposed $5,000 dividend. The president made the comment at a Texas rally as affordability remains a major concern for voters heading into the midterm elections.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Makes Mar-a-Lago Price Admission

Source: MEGA Donald Trump made the comment on October 27 during a rally in Texas.

Trump addressed the proposed cash payments while speaking to supporters in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Tuesday, October 27. "You could even come to Mar-a-Lago, I said it the other night. You'll be my guest at Mar-a-Lago," he shared. "The problem is that for $5,000 the most you'll be able to buy is a hamburger and maybe a small dessert," Trump joked. "I'm not even sure you could buy that," he added. "No, don't go there. It's not a good place if you're price conscious." Mar-a-Lago is a private, members-only club and estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Trump Pledges $5,000 Payments to Americans

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's $5,000 dividend to Americans would cost the country more than $1 trillion.

Trump has proposed sending $5,000 payments to every American adult. He has argued that this could only happen if Republicans maintain control of both chambers of Congress after the midterm elections. According to the president's proposal, recipients would have to spend the money within the United States. The plan would cost more than $1 trillion to achieve.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Cost of Living Remains a Top Voter Concern

Source: MEGA A poll showed that voters care most about the economy and cost of living.

The president's remarks came as voters continue to grapple with the cost of everyday necessities, including groceries, housing, healthcare, and fuel. A recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that the economy and cost of living were among the most significant issues for voters ahead of the midterms. According to the survey, 85 percent of respondents said the economy was extremely or very important when deciding how to vote, while 84 percent said the same about the cost of living.

Donald Trump Says 'Affordability' Is a 'Fake Word'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump previously said 'affordability' is a fake word.