Politics Donald Trump Mocked for Saying 'Affordability' Is a 'Fake Word': 'Can Someone Give This Imbecile a Dictionary?' Source: MEGA Donald Trump's latest rant on the 'fake' word 'affordability,' which he previously claimed he created, was ruthlessly mocked. Lesley Abravanel July 16 2026, Published 9:58 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump was ruthlessly mocked after he doubled down on another of his inane claims — this time that the term “affordability” is a “fake word.” Speaking at a defense and technology summit in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, July 15, Trump complained about the rising cost of living and blamed Democrats for the issue. "That's a fake word that they use; they caused the affordability problem. It's called high prices,” he said.

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Donald Trump Gets Roasted for His Comments

Trump: "'Affordability!' That's a fake word they use ... they came up with this word" pic.twitter.com/9wlUh3X2OM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 15, 2026 Source: @atrupar/x Some people think Donald Trump is too rich and out of touch to understand the word 'affordability.'

The event, which was also attended by Sen. David McCormick (R-Penn.) and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, served as a platform for Trump to downplay current economic concerns and outline his administration's agenda. “Is Trump the only person that doesn’t understand what affordability means? I guess when you’re earning millions a week you wouldn’t,” noted one commenter. “Can someone give this imbecile a dictionary and someone to read it to him?” suggested another, while a third critic penned, “Poor billionaire has never heard of the word affordability before."

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'He Can't Relate'

Source: MEGA The president was dragged for claiming 'affordability' is a 'fake word.'

“Trump doesn’t understand what affordability is, because he can buy whatever he wants. He can’t relate to what is or isn’t affordable. If he wants it, he buys it. He campaigned on affordability to get votes, but now it’s a made-up word all of a sudden. In reality, it’s because he doesn’t care if we can afford what we need, since he can afford whatever he wants,” added another. “1 in 4 Americans use credit cards to buy groceries; they can’t afford new cars (probably tariffs), and houses are too expensive. That’s on the news; maybe someone should tell Trump that’s an AFFORDABILITY problem,” noted another. Trump has aggressively flip-flopped on the word "affordability," repeatedly dismissing it as a "phony" Democratic "con job" or "fake narrative.” However, he has also capitalized on the exact term when touting his own economic policies, such as pushing to cap credit card interest rates at 10 percent.

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The POTUS Blames Democrats

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed there's no 'affordability crisis.'

Trump's fluctuating rhetoric centers on the politically sensitive topics of inflation and the cost of living. His shifting relationship with the term generally falls into two distinct approaches. Trump has frequently railed against the Democrats' focus on the "affordability crisis," arguing it is a made-up propaganda tool. He has claimed that the word "doesn't mean anything to anybody" and argues that inflation was an inherited problem from the Biden administration that he is currently rectifying.

Source: MEGA The POTUS baselessly claimed current inflation is an issue inherited from Joe Biden's years in office.