Donald Trump Making Stunning Racial Comments About Asians in the White House, Author Alleges

“Since he issued this announcement trying to ban Chinese students from American universities, he’s gone around saying, ‘I remember a time, don’t you remember a time when you can go to an American college and not see any Asians?’” Wolff said on “The Daily Beast” podcast. “‘When I went to Wharton, there were no Asians. Where do they all come from?’”

Wolff, who noted it was not clear whether or not the comment was intended to be comical, alleged the remark wasn’t just about racism but more so about Trump wanting to return to a time before the Civil Rights Act of 1965.

“A lot of Americans live in that world,” he said. “I think it strikes him as a very profound point. ‘Hey, what happened? Something happened here. What is all this change about? Asians, where did they come from?’”