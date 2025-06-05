Donald Trump Making Stunning Racial Comments About Asians in the White House, Author Alleges
Donald Trump has been making racial comments regarding Asians on college campuses around the White House, according to author Michael Wolff.
Recently, the State Department shared the United States would start to “aggressively revoke” visas for students from China who were studying in “critical fields” or had ties to the Communist Party.
Additionally, U.S. embassies were told to stop scheduling appointments for student visas “until further guidance” is issued.
'Where Do They All Come From?'
“Since he issued this announcement trying to ban Chinese students from American universities, he’s gone around saying, ‘I remember a time, don’t you remember a time when you can go to an American college and not see any Asians?’” Wolff said on “The Daily Beast” podcast. “‘When I went to Wharton, there were no Asians. Where do they all come from?’”
Wolff, who noted it was not clear whether or not the comment was intended to be comical, alleged the remark wasn’t just about racism but more so about Trump wanting to return to a time before the Civil Rights Act of 1965.
“A lot of Americans live in that world,” he said. “I think it strikes him as a very profound point. ‘Hey, what happened? Something happened here. What is all this change about? Asians, where did they come from?’”
The White House Responds
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung responded to Wolff’s allegations, calling him a “lying sack of s---" who’s “been proven to be a fraud.”
“He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain,” he added.
Donald Trump vs. Michael Wolff
Trump previously took issue with Wolff when he accused Trump of having a personal battle with Harvard University, noting he “needed an enemy” due to him not getting “into Harvard” and holding a “grudge" against them.
He took to Truth Social to slam Wolff, calling him a “third-rate reporter” who is “laughed at even by the scoundrels of the fake news.”
'Totally False'
“That story is totally FALSE, I never applied to Harvard,” Trump added of Wolff’s claims of the reasons he was “beating up” on Harvard. “I graduated from the Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania. He is upset because his book about me was a total ‘BOMB.’ Nobody wanted it, because his ‘reporting’ and reputation is so bad!”