10 of the Biggest Revelations From Michael Wolff's New Book: From Donald Trump's Alleged Ozempic Use to His Marriage to Melania and More
Donald Trump Urged Supporters to Protest
In the book All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America, Michael Wolff wrote about Donald Trump's attempt to raise the prospect of civil unrest due to his impending arrest in connection with the hush money trial.
The Apprentice alum, indeed, notably called for a protest via a social media post, saying he was expecting to be taken into custody.
"IT'S TIME!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "WE JUST CAN'T ALLOW THIS ANYMORE. THEY'RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA! PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!"
Donald Trump Feared for His Life While on Jeffrey Epstein's Plane
One of the book's biggest revelations was Trump's fear of dying aboard Jeffrey Epstein's old plane, which his campaign staff rented after Trump Force One broke down.
"I'm going to die on Jeffrey Epstein's plane!" Trump "howled," the excerpt obtained by The Daily Beast read.
According to Wolff, the president had a "white-knuckle, head-banging lurches. Stomach-dropping turbulence" journey with "sudden stone-falling drops in altitude and air pressure."
The author continued, "People were actually praying. Then, in the middle of it all, a report tracking the Trump team's peregrinations identified that they were riding on the former plane of Trump's old friend, the infamous s-- abuser Jeffrey Epstein."
Donald Trump Wanted a Female VP
Instead of J.D. Vance, Trump reportedly aimed to have a female vice president in his administration.
Although he was eyeing Maria Bartiromo or Harris Faulkner, he ended up with the Marine Corps veteran.
"Elon Musk told Trump his support for the ticket was contingent on Trump's picking Vance," Wolff explained in the book, as quoted by The Daily Beast.
Previously, Trump told NBC Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker he "likes the concept" of having a woman by his side in the White House job, but he wanted "to pick the best person."
Donald Trump Was 'Bewildered' by Elon Musk's Bizarre Behavior
Trump allegedly had a "what the f---?" moment after he saw Musk jumping for joy during a campaign rally in October 2024.
"What the f--- is wrong with this guy?" a baffled Trump reportedly reacted to the SpaceX mogul's behavior. "And why doesn't his shirt fit?"
Musk, at the time, was wearing an "Occupy Mars" shirt, which got lifted when he raised his hands as he awkwardly leaped on stage.
Donald Trump Was 'on the Verge of Cracking'
In the excerpt shared by The Daily Beast, Wolff said Trump "seemed possibly on the verge of cracking" after the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania and before his Madison Square rally.
"[Trump] frequently gave up trying to complete sentences; that he turned left when he should have known it was right; that he elided obvious names, repeated himself beyond the one or two allowances, and erupted in rages that, even for him, seemed irrational," the journalist wrote.
- Donald Trump Calls For People To 'Protest, Protest, Protest' After Claiming He'll Be Arrested On Tuesday: 'We Must Save America!'
- 'Deeply Anxious' Donald Trump Spotted Boarding Private Jet After Declaring He's Going To Be Arrested Next Week
- Donald Trump Doesn't Believe He'll Be Arrested For Hush Money Scandal: 'I Think They've Already Dropped The Case'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
How Donald Trump Allegedly Responded After Joe Biden's Disastrous Debate
Per Wolff, Trump theorized the Democrats orchestrated Biden's disastrous debate performance as "an elaborate plot to s---- [Biden] and thereby s---- him" since they wanted him to drop out of the presidential election race.
In response to the claims in All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America, Trump shared a post on Truth Social, calling Wolff's new book "a total FAKE JOB, just like the other JUNK he wrote."
"He called me many times trying to set up a meeting, but I never called him back because I didn't want to give him the credibility of an interview," Trump continued. "I am one who believes in commenting about FAKE NEWS, or made up stories, even if you have to 'punch low,' and shouldn't be wasting the time required to do so."
How Donald Trump and Laura Loomer Met
Wolff said a female campaign aide — former One America News Network anchor Natalie Harp — was the "reliable nutter conduit" to Trump.
According to the book, Harp introduced Trump to conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, whom she invited into the campaign's inner circle "to pal around" him.
"[Loomer] was entertaining to Trump and an adept flatterer. There was almost no furthest extreme, straining-the-bounds-of-all-credulity, right-wing conspiracy theory she had not adopted and aggressively promoted," said Wolff.
Wolff also wrote about Trump wanting to have Loomer around "for reasons psycho-sexual or as a reliable source of flattery," though she was eventually "thrown under the bus" amid the media frenzy surrounding her campaign presence.
Is Donald Trump Taking Ozempic?
Wolff alleged in his book that Trump's inner circle believed the president was taking Ozempic or another weight-loss drug.
Reports previously said the 47th POTUS shed 20 pounds during his campaign cycle, sparking speculations he might be taking medication to achieve a slimmer physique.
Melania Trump 'F------- Hates' Donald
Michael also touched on Donald's marriage to Melania Trump as many assumed there was trouble in paradise amid her absence in his campaign trail.
"She f------ hates him," a "Mar-a-Lago patio confidant" allegedly told Michael.
Melania Trump and Her MIA Status During Donald's Campaign
"Nobody can tell you where Melania even actually lives. It may be, on its own peculiar terms, the most successful marriage in America. Or, it may be ready to blow up at any moment," Michael wrote in the book, revealing Donald's campaign staff did not know where Melania was residing amid his reelection bid.