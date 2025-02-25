10 of the Biggest Revelations From Michael Wolff's New Book: From Donald Trump's Alleged Ozempic Use to His Marriage to Melania and More

In the book All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America, Michael Wolff wrote about Donald Trump's attempt to raise the prospect of civil unrest due to his impending arrest in connection with the hush money trial.

The Apprentice alum, indeed, notably called for a protest via a social media post, saying he was expecting to be taken into custody.

"IT'S TIME!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "WE JUST CAN'T ALLOW THIS ANYMORE. THEY'RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA! PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!"