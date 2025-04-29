Panic at the White House? Donald Trump Melts Down Over 'Fake' Record-Low Poll Numbers

A poll from ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos found Trump’s approval to be at 39 percent, which is only one percent higher than Joe Biden’s average approval rating was prior to 2024's Election Day. A New York Times/Siena Poll also noted Trump’s approval rating was 42 percent, while Fox News, which has always supported Trump, said his approval rating is 44 percent.

Gearing up to Trump’s 100th day in office, pollsters compared his approval ratings at the same point in time to Biden’s, Barack Obama’s and George W. Bush’s, revealing Biden had 54 percent, Obama had 62 percent and Bush’s was 63 percent.

Trump took to Truth Social to state, “The Polls from the Fake News are, like the News itself, FAKE! We are doing GREAT, better than ever before.”