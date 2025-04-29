Panic at the White House? Donald Trump Melts Down Over 'Fake' Record-Low Poll Numbers
Donald Trump is lashing out amid his record-low poll numbers.
A poll from ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos found Trump’s approval to be at 39 percent, which is only one percent higher than Joe Biden’s average approval rating was prior to 2024's Election Day. A New York Times/Siena Poll also noted Trump’s approval rating was 42 percent, while Fox News, which has always supported Trump, said his approval rating is 44 percent.
Gearing up to Trump’s 100th day in office, pollsters compared his approval ratings at the same point in time to Biden’s, Barack Obama’s and George W. Bush’s, revealing Biden had 54 percent, Obama had 62 percent and Bush’s was 63 percent.
Trump took to Truth Social to state, “The Polls from the Fake News are, like the News itself, FAKE! We are doing GREAT, better than ever before.”
He also posted a link to an article from Just The News, detailing how big poll director Richard Baris is condemning fellow pollsters, going as far as to suggest they are skewing the approval rating data.
"We saw a slew of polling before the election, including pollsters that came out over the weekend with the 100-day narrative, and they were all wrong," Barris said.
"People are hearing the media narrative, and they're seeing the Friday night headlines, and it's meant to cause panic,” he continued. “And so they are reacting to that with some of the other polls. But when you get a little bit more granular, and you ask people whether or not they think this strategy could pay off, and if it does, was it worth it? Then we're getting very different answers."
Baris pointed out some of the polls during the 2024 election were wrong — and the way they’re going about doing their polling now is incorrect. He also stated he’s worried that the pollsters are taking samples that don’t fully measure Trump supporters.
"I'm looking at their numbers, and they're interestingly, about five to seven points off of the rest of us who actually have polled elections correctly," he continued. "And that's about how far they were wrong in 2024. So it's like nothing has changed.”
Aside from complaining about the poll numbers, Trump celebrated his 100th day in office on April 29, writing on Truth Social, “100 VERY SPECIAL DAYS. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! Danielle Alvarez of the RNC, and Paul Perez of Border Patrol, were GREAT on Fox & Friends (First). Thank you both! DJT.”