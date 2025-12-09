Donald Trump Refused to Invite Any Kennedy Family Members to 2025 Kennedy Center Honors: He 'Didn't Want Them There,' Spills Source

Article continues below advertisement

The 2025 Kennedy Center Honors was a star-studded event, but the Sunday, December 7, awards were missing a few big names — most notably, any members of the Kennedy family. According to an insider, the snub was on purpose, as Donald Trump didn’t extend an invitation to a single member of the brood.

Donald Trump 'Didn't Want' Kennedys at Event

Sources claimed Donald Trump didn't invite any Kennedy family members to the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors.

"And let me be clear — this was NOT an accident," sources told Rob Shuter’s Substack. "Trump didn’t want them there. Full stop." Another insider claimed the president didn’t even invite ally Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Cheryl Hines — though due "to their week from h---" stemming from RFK Jr.’s alleged mistress releasing her memoir, "they knew showing up would’ve been a disaster."

Another source claimed the president is thinking of 'renaming the Kennedy Center after himself.'

An additional insider said the snub also could have been because the president is reportedly "toying with renaming the Kennedy Center after himself." This year's honors were given to Sylvester Stallone, rock band KISS and more.

Is the President 'Obsessed' With the Kennedy Family?

Even Trump's Cabinet member RFK Jr. wasn't invited to the prestigious event.

RFK Jr. is one of the only Kennedys who supports the POTUS, as President John F. Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg has publicly condemned the commander-in-chief. He also accused him of being "obsessed" with the famous family when Trump ordered files relating to JFK's assassination to be released.

JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg accused Trump of being 'obsessed' with the Kennedys.

"My grandfather's legacy of service means a lot to me. He was the youngest person ever elected president," he noted in an interview. "He sent a man to the moon. His White House drafted the Civil Rights Act. And I'm protective over that." He went on to claim Trump was "dismantling that legacy."

Jack Schlossberg Slams Trump for Removing Jackie Kennedy's Garden