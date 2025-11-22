Donald Trump Refused to Return 'Traitor' Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Barrage of Phone Calls' Before She Suddenly Resigned
Nov. 22 2025, Published 3:18 p.m. ET
Donald Trump still isn't happy that Marjorie Taylor Greene has decided to resign from office early next year.
The president, 79, wrote a scathing post on Truth Social on November 22, saying he refused to call back Greene, 51, because she's a "traitor."
The Georgia representative announced her intention to resign on Friday, with her tenure ending on January 5, 2026.
Donald Trump Calls Majorie Taylor Greene a 'Traitor'
"Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits,'" Trump fumed.
"Her relationship with the WORST Republican Congressman in decades, Tom Massie of Kentucky, also known as Rand Paul Jr. because he votes against the Republican Party (and really good legislation!), did not help her," he wrote.
Trump blasted: "For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD. Nevertheless, I will always appreciate Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country!"
Just a short while after Greene revealed her departure, Trump was asked by the media if he should excuse the Republican rep's actions.
"Forgive for what? No. We just — I just disagreed with her philosophy," Trump scoffed.
Majorie Taylor Greene Will Be Leaving Office in January 2026
He went on: "She started backing perhaps the worst Republican congressman in our history, just, you know, a stupid person named Massie. And, I said, ‘go your own way.’ And once I left her, she resigned because she would never have survived a primary. But I think she's a nice person."
Greene revealed her exit in a 10-minute clip posted to X, where she said she had "too much self respect" to continue on to serve in Congress.
She also cited Trump's alleged quest to "destroy" her, as he "hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me."
"[I have too much] dignity, love my family too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms," Greene stated.
"It's all so absurd and completely unserious. I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better," she sighed.