Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Resigns, Cites Donald Trump's 'Hurtful and Hateful' Actions as Reason for Leaving: I Refuse to Be a 'Battered Wife'

In a shocking turn of events — Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she will be resigning her seat in the House of Representatives. The 51-year-old representative of Florida revealed the news via a shocking 10-minute video and written statement shared to X on Friday, November 21. Greene, who represents the 14th District of Georgia, said she has "too much self respect and dignity, love my family too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms."

My message to Georgia’s 14th district and America.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/tSoHCeAjn1 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025

"And in turn, be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me," Greene — whose last day in the government position will be January 5, 2026 — continued, citing Donald Trump. Trump and Greene have been publicly feuding in recent months, with the president of the United States calling the MAGA millionaire a "traitor" and insisting no one "cares" about her while speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One on Sunday, November 16.

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene cited Donald Trump's 'absurd' behaviors.

In her message, Greene added, "It's all so absurd and completely unserious. I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better." Greene and Trump recently clashed after the businesswomen expressed support for a bill ordering the Department of Justice to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein and the late pedophile's trafficking scheme. The POTUS ultimately signed the bill on Wednesday, November 19. CNBC News noted Greene's resignation leaves her with an opportunity to "replace" Trump as the Republican candidate for the 2028 presidential election. This could make her a future MAGA leader once Trump is gone from the White House.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Feels 'Cast Aside' by MAGA

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene represents the 14th district of Florida.

Greene admitted, however, that she feels pushed away by the MAGA movement. "If I am cast aside by MAGA Inc and replaced by Neocons, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Military Industrial War Complex, foreign leaders, and the elite donor class that can’t even relate to real Americans, then many common Americans have been cast aside and replaced as well," Greene declared. Greene, who previously questioned the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon, has fueled several conspiracies throughout her polarizing career in office. More to come...

