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Donald Trump Repeats Bizarre 2024 Story About Arnold Palmer's 'Unbelievable' Manhood: 'This Man Was Strong and Tough'

split image of Donald Trump and Arnold Palmer
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump revisited his 2024 comments about Arnold Palmer's 'unbelievable' manhood.

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Oct. 28 2026, Updated 4:25 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump has revisited his eyebrow-raising comments about legendary golfer Arnold Palmer.

The president previously made similar remarks during his 2024 presidential campaign.

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Donald Trump Revisits Arnold Palmer Anecdote

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image of Donald Trump also said Arnold Palmer 'was all man.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump also said Arnold Palmer 'was all man.'

"Arnold Palmer was all man," Trump said during a rally.

"This man was strong and tough. And I refuse to say it, but when he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there and said, 'Oh my god. That's unbelievable,'" he added.

The comments echoed a speech Trump delivered in October 2024 while campaigning in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Palmer's hometown.

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What Did Donald Trump Say About Arnold Palmer in 2024?

image of Donald Trump previously made comments about Arnold Palmer in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump previously made comments about Arnold Palmer in 2024.

Trump previously said, "Arnold Palmer was all man, and I say that in all due respect to women. This is a guy that was all man."

He then shared the shower anecdote, telling the audience, "When he took the showers with other pros, they came out of there. They said, 'Oh my God. That's unbelievable.'"

The president laughed as he continued, "I had to say. We have women that are highly sophisticated here, but they used to look at Arnold as a man."

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Donald Trump Gushes Over RFK Jr's Body

image of Donald Trump gushed over RFK Jr. at a Florida rally.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump gushed over RFK Jr. at a Florida rally.

This isn't the first time Trump has gushed over a man's body.

On October 23, the president praised Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s physique at a Florida rally.

"By the way, seriously, did anybody ever see the build? The body on Bob—did anybody ever see?" Trump wondered.

"He's got the body, he's got the body of a 30-year-old," he added.

"But he has done an amazing job. He's actually just like an amazing guy. Think of it, think of it. He's a Republican, and he's the most important Kennedy in the Kennedy family by far," the president continued.

Donald Trump Says He 'Examined' Jon Husted's Backside

image of Donald Trump also praised Jon Husted's body.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump also praised Jon Husted's body.

Trump has also made comments about Ohio Senator Jon Husted's body on two separate occasions.

At an Ohio rally on October 17, the president said, "He came up, and he was talking very nicely, and I stood right over here, and I examined his a--. I never did that with a man before."

"I examined his a--, and then I looked at his shoulders, I looked at his feet, I looked at his hand, I looked at his jawline, studying," he continued.

Trump said a similar line that he did about Palmer, adding, "When he took showers with other pros, they came out of there, and they said, 'Oh my God. That's unbelievable.'"

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