Donald Trump Bizarrely Reveals His Mom Had a 'Crush' on 'Cute' Young King Charles: Watch

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Donald Trump went on a tangent about his late mom's "crush" on King Charles during his speech marking the lead-up to America's 250th anniversary celebrations. "I also remember her saying very clearly, 'Charles, look, young Charles, he's so cute,'" Trump, 79, said of his mother while welcoming the British monarch to the White House on Tuesday, April 28.

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Donald Trump Revealed His Mom's 'Crush' on King Charles Mid-Speech

Source: MEGA Donald Trump took a moment during his speech welcoming King Charles to reveal his mother's 'crush.'

The president turned back to look at Charles, 77, who met him with a shy smile and a wave. "My mom had a crush on Charles, can you believe it? Amazing, I wonder what she's thinking right now," he continued, gesturing to the sky in a nod to his late mother. The businessman emphasized that his mother "loved the [royal] family" and the late Queen Elizabeth II. "Anytime the queen was involved in a ceremony or anything, my mother would be glued to the television. She'd say, 'Look Donald, look how beautiful that is,'" he recalled.

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Donald Trump's 'Crush' Comment Went Viral

Source: MEGA Fans quickly shared their opinions on Donald Trump revealing his mother's 'crush' on King Charles.

Social media users questioned the president's claims. "King Charles is younger than Trump! His mom had a crush on him at what age????" one critic wrote via X, while another added, "So his mom was the ultimate cougar or more likely, Trump is lying without an idea how bizarre it sounds." "Are y’all doing the math on how old now King Charles had to be when Trump’s mom had a crush on him???" a third added. "She was born 14 years before Queen Elizabeth!"

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King Charles Expected to Deliver Speech to Congress

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump's mother thought King Charles was 'cute' when he was younger.

Charles and Queen Camilla traveled to the nation's capital to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The monarch is expected to deliver a speech to Congress, marking the second time in history a British monarch has done so, with the first being his mother in 1991. Trump insisted during his welcome speech that he'd like to watch Charles' address to Congress in person, but said it would go against "protocol."

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Source: PSB/YouTube King Charles is currently on a U.S. State Visit.

Donald Trump Said His Visit With King Charles Was 'Really Good'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said it would go against 'protocol' if he attended King Charles' speech to Congress.