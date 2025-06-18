'Disgraceful' Donald Trump Ridiculed for Refusing to Call Minnesota Governor Tim Walz After Political Assassination of Melissa Hortman
Donald Trump is under fire after admitting he has no plans to contact Minnesota Governor Tim Walz following Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband being targeted in a politically motivated assassination.
The president was asked by a reporter on Tuesday, June 17, as he was boarding an Air Force One aircraft, if he would be reaching out to Walz to send his condolences.
Trump responded, “I don’t want to call him. I think the governor of Minnesota is so whacked out. I’m not calling him. Why would I call him?”
Donald Trump Says Tim Walz Is 'Whacked Out'
The president continued, “I could call him and say, ‘Hi, how are you doing?’ The guy doesn’t have a clue. He’s a mess. So, you know, I could be nice and call him, but why waste time?”
After a video of his brief interview went viral, social media users were outraged by the president’s “disgusting” remarks.
“What a disgraceful thing to say after such a tragedy,” wrote one individual under a TikTok video.
“This should be shocking to hear from the president. Sadly, it’s not. It’s become the norm. A total lack of decency and professionalism. How embarrassing,” added another.
“That’s one of the worst things you can say in a situation like this. What a disgrace to our country,” said a third.
Murder Suspect Had a Hit List Full of Names
Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed by gunfire on Saturday, June 14, inside their home.
Suspect Vance Boelter, 57, was captured by police after a two-day manhunt following the tragic event, which also wounded Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.
Vance disguised himself as a police officer when he knocked on the doors of each political representative. Officials claimed he had a hit list with dozens of names, including prominent Democrats and individuals associated with Planned Parenthood and the abortion rights movement.
Vance Boelter to Face First-Degree Murder Charges
According to the Hennepin County prosecutor, Vance will face first-degree murder charges. Minnesota does not have the death penalty, so if convicted, the maximum sentence for the suspect would be life in prison.
In one of Tim’s first interviews since the shooting, he explained his devastation to a reporter from MPR News.
Tim Walz Issues Statement About Melissa Hortman
“She brought a work ethic that was second to none, and she was always committed on moving things forward,” Tim said of Melissa.
He continued, “And in today’s world, people get chastised because they’re willing to compromise. Nothing that I’ve done as governor would have gotten done without Melissa Hortman, and I’ve never worked closer with someone than with her.”