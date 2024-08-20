Who Is Tim Walz? Everything to Know About Kamala Harris' VP Pick in 7 Clicks

Vice President Kamala Harris introduced former House member and two-term Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate during the campaign rally in Philadelphia on August 6.

Harris informed Walz of her decision via video call, a source told CNN. The VP pick outshined the politicians on the shortlist, which included Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

“We’ve got 91 days. We’ll sleep when we’re dead,” Walz told their supporters at the rally. “Over those 91 days, and every day in the White House, I’ll have Vice President Harris’ back every single day – and we’ll have yours.”