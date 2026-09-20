Donald Trump's Bruised Hands and Tired 9/11 Appearance Put His Health Back in the Spotlight
Sept. 20 2026, Published 12:16 p.m. ET
A series of public appearances has put President Donald Trump’s health back under an unforgiving spotlight.
Over eight days, the 80-year-old president was photographed with bruising along his left arm, appeared tired with the right side of his face drooping at a September 11 ceremony, and stepped out at the Irish Open with a large patch of makeup covering his right hand.
Bruises From Bedminster to Doonbeg
The latest images came September 13 at the Amgen Irish Open, hosted by Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, County Clare.
A large area of beige makeup covered the back of Trump’s right hand. Purple and reddish discoloration appeared visible around its edges, while the hand also looked swollen.
The appearance followed new attention to Trump’s left arm over Labor Day weekend. A photograph posted to Instagram by former Trump aide John McEntee showed dark bruises along the arm as the president golfed at his Bedminster, New Jersey, club.
Trump has previously been seen with discoloration on his hands and has used makeup over the bruised areas.
A Ceremony Draws More Questions
Two days before the Irish tournament, Trump attended a Pentagon memorial service honoring victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks.
The right side of his face appeared to droop as he sat onstage, and he appeared to struggle to remain awake. A similar tired, sagging appearance drew attention at the 2025 commemoration.
The photographs and footage prompted renewed online speculation. The White House’s disclosures have addressed Trump’s hand bruising and ankle swelling but have not connected them to his facial appearance or fatigue.
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What Donald Trump Has Said About His Health
Trump and the White House have attributed his hand bruising to frequent handshaking and his long-term aspirin use.
The president has said he takes a “big aspirin.” His dosage is reported to be 325 milligrams daily, and he has reportedly followed that regimen for 25 years.
The White House has also disclosed that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after swelling was repeatedly visible around his ankles. The condition, common among older adults, can make it harder for blood to return to the heart from the legs.
Trump is the oldest person ever inaugurated as president.