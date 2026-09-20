Donald Trump's Bruised Hands and Tired 9/11 Appearance Put His Health Back in the Spotlight

Donald Trump appeared with a large makeup-covered area on his right hand at the Irish Open.

Over eight days, the 80-year-old president was photographed with bruising along his left arm , appeared tired with the right side of his face drooping at a September 11 ceremony, and stepped out at the Irish Open with a large patch of makeup covering his right hand.

A series of public appearances has put President Donald Trump ’s health back under an unforgiving spotlight.

The bruising on Donald Trump’s arm drew attention during his Labor Day golf outing.

The latest images came September 13 at the Amgen Irish Open, hosted by Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, County Clare.

A large area of beige makeup covered the back of Trump’s right hand. Purple and reddish discoloration appeared visible around its edges, while the hand also looked swollen.

The appearance followed new attention to Trump’s left arm over Labor Day weekend. A photograph posted to Instagram by former Trump aide John McEntee showed dark bruises along the arm as the president golfed at his Bedminster, New Jersey, club.

Trump has previously been seen with discoloration on his hands and has used makeup over the bruised areas.