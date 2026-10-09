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'Angry' Donald Trump Saving Money From $400 Million War Chest in Case Democrats Launch Investigations Against Son Barron and Wife Melania: Report

Tiffany, Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka and Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Democrats seek to investigate the Trumps.

Oct. 9 2026, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump is allegedly stockpiling legal funds to combat Congressional investigations into his family.

According to a new report, Trump's Super PAC, MAGA Inc., is ready to tap into a $400 million war chest to drum up legal defenses for investigations into Barron, Melania and other members of the Trump family should Democrats grab control of Congress in the 2026 midterms — which is widely seen as a near certainty.

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Democrats Ready to Investigate the Trumps

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Photo of Democrats say there are 'no sacred cows' among the Trump family.
Source: MEGA

Democrats said there are 'no sacred cows' among the Trump family.

Democrats are chomping at the bit to subpoena Trump family members to judiciary committees.

A source, described as "a top Democratic political strategist," claimed congressional Democrats are considering every family member eligible.

"Leave no stone unturned," the source expressed. "No sacred cows for the most corrupt family in American history."

The threat is in like with public comments from sitting Congressional Democrats, who have been wanting to investigate the Trump family through the first two years of the president's second term.

"There's enough Trump family corruption to go around," Rep. Jamie Raskin of the House Judiciary Committee said in a September interview. "We will just be dividing it up."

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Barron Could Be Investigated for Ties to Andrew Tate

Photo of Democrats have already said they want to investigate Barron's ties to Andrew Tate.
Source: MEGA

Democrats have said they want to investigate Barron's ties to Andrew Tate.

Other Democrats have had announced their intent to call Trumps in front of committees for various allegations.

For example, in July, Rep. Yassamin Ansari announced her intent to call Barron to testify about his relationship with embattled "man-o-sphere" influencer Andrew Tate.

In September, she stated, "We need to look at their financial dealings, how they have used the U.S. government and leveraged their dad's presidency to make billions of dollars, whether it’s Don Jr. with the defense contracts that he's forced the government to engage in, or Barron Trump with his crypto schemes and his friendship with people like the Tate brothers."

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Trump Crypto and Melania's Amazon Deal Could Also Be Investigated

Photo of Democrats have also voiced their intent to look into Melania's deal with Amazon.
Source: MEGA

Democrats have also voiced their intent to look into Melania's deal with Amazon.

Democrats have voiced their intent to zero in on the Trump family's cryptocurrency initiatives, starting with the Trump family's World Liberty Financial, which has added over a billion dollars to the Trump family's wealth. Barron, Don Jr. and Eric Trump are all co-founders of the business.

Meanwhile, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Georgia Representative Hank Johnson have demanded answers about First Lady Melania's $75 million deal with Amazon, with Elizabeth voicing suspicion that the deal was part of a corrupt pay-to-play bribery scheme with the company.

It would be unprecedented for a first lady to testify before a House committee, but Democrats believe a Melania testimony would show the corruption of the whole family.

Trump Preps Family for Subpoenas

Photo of Trump is prepping to tap into Super Pac money for legal fees.
Source: MEGA

Trump is prepping to tap into Super Pac money for legal fees.

President Trump is said to be "angry" but "not surprised" about the threats, and is preparing his family for two years of legal headaches.

"Democrats targeted President Trump and his family with witch hunts and hoaxes for over a decade," White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis told the Daily Mail. "Democrats have nothing to run on, so they attack the president, members of his cabinet, and members of his family instead of offering real solutions to help voters."

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