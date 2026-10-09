'Angry' Donald Trump Saving Money From $400 Million War Chest in Case Democrats Launch Investigations Against Son Barron and Wife Melania: Report

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President Donald Trump is allegedly stockpiling legal funds to combat Congressional investigations into his family. According to a new report, Trump's Super PAC, MAGA Inc., is ready to tap into a $400 million war chest to drum up legal defenses for investigations into Barron, Melania and other members of the Trump family should Democrats grab control of Congress in the 2026 midterms — which is widely seen as a near certainty.

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Democrats Ready to Investigate the Trumps

Source: MEGA Democrats said there are 'no sacred cows' among the Trump family.

Democrats are chomping at the bit to subpoena Trump family members to judiciary committees. A source, described as "a top Democratic political strategist," claimed congressional Democrats are considering every family member eligible. "Leave no stone unturned," the source expressed. "No sacred cows for the most corrupt family in American history." The threat is in like with public comments from sitting Congressional Democrats, who have been wanting to investigate the Trump family through the first two years of the president's second term. "There's enough Trump family corruption to go around," Rep. Jamie Raskin of the House Judiciary Committee said in a September interview. "We will just be dividing it up."

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Barron Could Be Investigated for Ties to Andrew Tate

Source: MEGA Democrats have said they want to investigate Barron's ties to Andrew Tate.

Other Democrats have had announced their intent to call Trumps in front of committees for various allegations. For example, in July, Rep. Yassamin Ansari announced her intent to call Barron to testify about his relationship with embattled "man-o-sphere" influencer Andrew Tate. In September, she stated, "We need to look at their financial dealings, how they have used the U.S. government and leveraged their dad's presidency to make billions of dollars, whether it’s Don Jr. with the defense contracts that he's forced the government to engage in, or Barron Trump with his crypto schemes and his friendship with people like the Tate brothers."

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Trump Crypto and Melania's Amazon Deal Could Also Be Investigated

Source: MEGA Democrats have also voiced their intent to look into Melania's deal with Amazon.

Democrats have voiced their intent to zero in on the Trump family's cryptocurrency initiatives, starting with the Trump family's World Liberty Financial, which has added over a billion dollars to the Trump family's wealth. Barron, Don Jr. and Eric Trump are all co-founders of the business. Meanwhile, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Georgia Representative Hank Johnson have demanded answers about First Lady Melania's $75 million deal with Amazon, with Elizabeth voicing suspicion that the deal was part of a corrupt pay-to-play bribery scheme with the company. It would be unprecedented for a first lady to testify before a House committee, but Democrats believe a Melania testimony would show the corruption of the whole family.

Trump Preps Family for Subpoenas

Source: MEGA Trump is prepping to tap into Super Pac money for legal fees.