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Donald Trump Says 'My Wife Is Going Crazy at Me' as He Goes Off Tangent During Rally, Sparking Melania Tension Rumors

Donald and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald spent portions of recent rallies discussing how much his wife hates his antics.

Oct. 15 2026, Updated 3:37 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump revved up an audience of rally goers by discussing how much his wife hates some of his antics.

While speaking to supporters in Bullhead City, Ariz., on October 14, Trump teased his impression of a transgender weightlifter by warning the crowd, "My wife is going crazy at me. She said, ‘You’re president of the United States, you shouldn’t be doing this!'”

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Trump Said Melania Hates His Transgender Weightlifter Impression

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Photo of Trump said Melania hates his dance moves.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said Melania hates his dance moves.

Trump made the pitstop in Arizona to support Republican Rep. Andy Biggs, who is looking to unseat Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs. It's part of the president's surprising tour through red states, where senatorial and gubernatorial Republican candidates are suddenly vulnerable thanks in part to the unpopularity of his administration.

On October 13 in Alaska, the president made similar complaints about First Lady Melania Trump, saying she hated some of the usual marks he hits in his stump speech.

“My wife hates when I talk about this,” Donald told his supporters in Wasilla, AK., before doing his transgender weightlifter impression. “She says, ‘Oh it’s so inelegant, darling.’”

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Trump Has Made Transgender Athletes a Talking Point at His Rallies

Photo of Trump also impersonated a transgender athlete.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump also impersonated a transgender athlete.

Donald plowed through the story despite his wife's hypothetical protestations.

"Oh my wife hates this, she says it’s so d--- unpresidential... Should I finish it?" he asked to a roar of applause from his supporters, before resuming his pumping and grunting.

Donald and Vice President J.D. Vance have made transgender athletes in women's sports a central point of their stump speeches, despite the phenomenon being exceedingly rare.

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He Said Melania Also Hated His 'YMCA' Dance

photo of Trump's YMCA dance has long been a thorn in Melania's side.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's YMCA dance has long been a thorn in Melania's side.

Donald also brought up another tic his wife hates: his dance moves.

The president is known to do a closed-fist jig to the "YMCA" at his rallies, which, according to him, does not please Melania.

“My wife says, ‘You shouldn’t be dancing on the stage, by the way. You should walk off with a gentle wave. Goodbye everybody,’” he told supporters in Arizona.

Trump claimed the "YMCA" was the "gay national anthem" and bragged about netting "the highest gay vote of any Republican in history.”

He then said Melania told him, “‘You should not dance off the stage, my darling. I love you very much, but please don’t do that.’”

Melania and Donald's Relationship Remains Under Scrutiny

Photo of Melania reportedly demands payment to appear with her husband.
Source: MEGA

Melania reportedly demands payment to appear with her husband.

The status of Donald and Melania's relationship has become a frequent topic of discussion throughout the president's second term.

Melania has a separate bedroom in the White House and reportedly barely spends time there, preferring instead to live in New York.

She also reportedly demands payment to make public appearances alongside her husband. She has not appeared with Donald at any of his midterm rallies.

The president's anecdotes in Arizona and Alaska follow an eye-opening remark he made in Texas the week prior, where he claimed that Melania calls him "sir" at home.

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