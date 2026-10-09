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Donald Trump Claims Wife Melania Called Him 'Sir' When She Corrected His Pronunciation of 'Vegan'

Melania Trump,Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Skeptics questioned Donald Trump's comment.

Oct. 9 2026, Published 5:12 p.m. ET

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During a campaign rally in San Antonio, Tx., on Thursday, October 7, President Donald Trump said his wife, Melania Trump, calls him "Sir" at home.

The bizarre detail emerged during a rambling speech supporting Texas Attorney General and Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton.

While launching into an extended address incorrectly accusing Paxton's Democratic opponent, James Talarico, of being a vegan, Trump mocked the lifestyle and recalled how he used to mispronounce the word as "vay-gun.”

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'Sir, Do Me a Favor'

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Donald Trump,Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said Melania Trump corrected his pronunciation of 'vegan.'

He explained that the first lady intervened to correct his pronunciation, quoting her as saying, "Sir, do me a favor... It’s not vay-gun, it’s vegan.”

He continued taunting the rising Democratic star, saying, “Now he says he loves meat. But he’s a vegan. See, Melania, I got that right, vegan. He’s a vegan. He wants to eat a piece of lettuce. ‘A little piece of lettuce, please.’”

Trump then shrugged off the correction to the crowd, adding, "How the h--- would I know? I like steak.”

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Donald Trump,Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed Melania referred to him as 'Sir.'

Observers and media outlets quickly pointed out that the formal honorific makes it sound as though she addresses an employee rather than using his name or a standard term of endearment.

Adding to the anecdote's confusion, Donald appeared to lose track of his own story moments later, switching pronouns and referring to Melania as "he" while continuing to describe the conversation.

Critics and comedians widely joked that it sounds less like a 21-year marriage and more like a boss-subordinate relationship.

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Critics Poked Fun at the POTUS

Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Some critics thought Donald Trump mixed up his wife with aide Natalie Harp.

Many users pointed out that "Sir" is a staple of the POTUS' frequently questioned "Sir stories"— anecdotes in which people (often described as having tears in their eyes) approach him using that exact formal greeting.

A large contingent of social media commenters ripped into the ramble, with popular comments pointing out, "His wife calls him Sir? The jokes write themselves," adding she was more likely saying, "Get away from me, sir.

Some users jokingly speculated that he wasn't talking about Melania at all but was instead mixing up his wife with an assistant like the Natalie Harp, or a generic male aide.

Donald Trump,Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald and Melania Trump married in 2005.

Food content creators and critics jumped on the “vay-gun” clip, with many mocking a billionaire former president for supposedly not knowing what a vegan is in 2026.

Jimmy Kimmel aimed his quips at the “vay-gun” bit, saying on his show, “This man has a team of a hundred people around him at all times. Not one of them pulls him aside and goes, ‘Hey, just FYI, it’s pronounced vee-gan. It’s not vay-gun. You sound stupid.’”

On mainstream news comment sections, the "steak" comment prompted a secondary, unrelated argument about grocery inflation, with users replying, "Who the h--- can afford steak right now?"

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