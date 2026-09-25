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Donald Trump Shows 'Insistence on Staying in Charge' During Xi Jinping Meet, Body Language Expert Claims

Peng Liyuan, Xi Jinping, Donald and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Body language experts have weighed in on Xi Jinping's state visit.

Sept. 25 2026, Published 3:02 p.m. ET

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While Xi Jinping stayed cool and collected on his state visit to the United States, Donald Trump is desperately trying to win his approval, a body language expert claims.

According to nonverbal communication expert Inbaal Honigman, myriad moments from President Xi's visit to his American counterpart show Trump trying to insist he's "in charge."

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Handshake Battle

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Photo of Experts paid close attention to the handshakes.
Source: MEGA

Experts paid close attention to the handshakes.

Honigman gave her take on the pair's much-scrutinized handshake on September 24. Trump immediately went in for a handshake with Xi, rather than go for a traditional Chinese bow. Xi made sure to bow first before accepting his handshake.

"The Chinese leader is knowingly extending respect to DJT with his little bow, while receiving less in return. Trump's reluctance to lower his head when welcoming the Chinese President shows to Trump's insistence on staying in charge," Honigman said on behalf of Casino.org.

"Trump is the dominant one as he greets China's Xi. But Trump's commanding body language is welcoming and hospitable, not aggressive. Xi is pleased with his greeting and shows no signs of resentment or discomfort," she continued.

Honigman was not the only expert to weigh in on the interaction.

Author and bodylanguage expert Patti Wood told the South China Morning Post said the interaction demonstrated how Xi was “keeping decorum and is very formal. Trump is not affecting him in any of this."

Trump tried to win the upper hand in the handshake by patting Xi's upper arm, but Xi neutralized the gesture by patting Trump on the back.

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Xi Keeps Cool as Trump Rolls Out Red Carpet

Photo of Trump rolled out the red carpet for Xi.
Source: MEGA

Trump rolled out the red carpet for Xi.

To Wood, Trump displayed his eagerness for Xi's approval as soon as the Chinese president stepped off the plane.

That much was clear to viewers who saw Trump literally roll out a red carpet and meet the communist dictator on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews — a gesture a U.S. president hasn't made to a foreign leader since John F. Kennedy did so with U.K. Prime Minister Harold McMillan in 1962.

“You know, the president doesn’t always come to the tarmac to do that. To me, again, that’s symbolic,” Wood told the paper.

She also noted that Xi's cool demeanor during the initial meeting suggested he was confident in himself as a global leader who was not intimidated by his visit to the United States.

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Melania Is All Smiles

Photo of Melania seemed delighted during the meeting.
Source: MEGA

Melania seemed delighted during the meeting.

In comparison, First Lady Melania Trump seemed to have a great time during the visit.

Dr. Lillian Glass, another body language expert, noted that Melania was all smiles will speaking with her Chinese counterpart, Peng Liyuan.

“There were many fascinating body-language signals during President Xi Jinping’s state visit to the White House, but one of the most striking was First Lady Melania Trump," Glass told The Mirror.

“Look at that smile! We have rarely seen Melania smile this broadly in public, with her teeth fully showing and her entire face appearing animated. It is a radiant expression, and she looks genuinely engaged in the moment,” said Glass.

Critics Keep a Sharp Eye on the Meeting

Photo of Trump showed off the Presidential Walk of Fame
Source: MEGA

Trump showed off the Presidential Walk of Fame

Multiple moments from President Xi's visit have garnered critical attention.

Many critics viewed the tour Donald gave President Xi of the White House embarrassing. Donald showed off the helipad he'd built on the White House lawn, then told reporters that Xi was a granite enthusiast.

"We had a great meeting, and he has great interest in granite. He likes granite. He's an expert on stone. And he loves good granite," he said.

Trump also showed off the wall of presidents he'd installed on the outside of the White House, and tried to get Xi to laugh at the autopen joke he'd made with Joe Biden's portrait.

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