Politics Donald Trump Veers Off to the Side of Red Carpet Instead of Walking in a Straight Line as He and Melania Greet Xi Jinping: Watch Source: MEGA Donald Trump swerved left as he left the White House. Adam Downer Sept. 24 2026, Updated 4:11 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump veered severely left as he walked out of the White House for a photo op with Chinese President Xi Jinping. In a clip from day two of Xi's state visit to the United States, Trump was seen exiting the White House in the center of a red carpet. By the end of the short walk outside, Donald was basically on the other end of the carpet while the first lady had been pushed off to the side.

Article continues below advertisement

Watch Trump walking here — he can’t walk in a straight line pic.twitter.com/x9bSNiWKqE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2026 Source: @ATRUPAR / X Trump clearly veered left leaving the White House for a photo op with President Xi.

Article continues below advertisement

Questions Swirl About Trump's Gait

Source: MEGA A contraption seemed to appear beneath Trump's suit again.

The clip comes amid swirling questions about the president's gait. President Trump has been spotted struggling to keep himself walking straight on numerous occasions. For example, in June, he was filmed zigzagging when walking off Marine One. In August 2025, he couldn't keep straight during a golf outing. In recent months, critics have demanded answers about the boxy contraption that seems to protrude from beneath his suits. Some have speculated that the 80-year-old wears an exoskeleton to help him walk. The alleged contraption appeared again beneath the president's suit after the red carpet incident. The White House, reticent to admit that the president has any physical problems, has never spoken about whether the president has trouble walking.

Article continues below advertisement

Some Say Trump Was Trying to Hit His Mark

Source: MEGA Melania Trump eventually made it back onto the carpet.

Some viewers, including Trump critics, were willing to give the president the benefit of the doubt. "I would normally agree that he can’t walk straight, but here I think he’s just walking to the marker on the carpet for the pictures when he meets Xi," one user posted on X. "[Melania Trump] has to guide them to where they should stand," added another user. In the resulting photo op, the POTUS and President Xi both are centered on the red carpet, with the Chinese president standing on Donald's right.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump told reporters that Xi was a big lover of granite.

Things didn't get less surreal after the POTUS photos with Xi. The father-of-five ambled over to show his Chinese counterpart the new helipad he had installed on the White House lawn. He then gave a bizarre quote to reporters, saying that Xi was a huge fan of "stone." "We had a great meeting, and he has great interest in granite. He likes granite. He's an expert on stone. And he loves good granite,” he said.

Trump Is Set to Host Xi, Musk and Zuckerberg

Source: MEGA Donald Trump showed off the presidential 'Walk of Fame.'