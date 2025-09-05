or
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Signals for Wife Melania's Help After He Failed to Hear Reporter's Question

photo of Donald Trump and Melania Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump needed a little assistance during his meeting in the State Dining Room.

Sept. 5 2025, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

Donald Trump’s meeting in the State Dining Room on Thursday, September 4, nearly crumbled before First Lady Melania Trump jumped in to hold it all together.

While hosting tech billionaires, including Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, the president fielded questions from reporters. However, one question missed the mark for the 79-year-old, who had to signal his wife to help him hear what the reporter asked.

Donald Trump Signals for Wife Melania's Help

photo of Donald Trump had to ask FLOTUS to reiterate what the reporter asked him
Source: mega

Donald Trump had to ask FLOTUS to reiterate what the reporter asked him.

“Do you plan to speak with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in the near future?” a reporter questioned the president. In a rut of confusion, Donald seemingly motioned for the microphone to be adjusted before he leaned into Melania to reiterate what he was asked.

“What did — what?” he said as he looked directly at the first lady, who whispered to him, “If you will speak with President Putin in near future.”

Donald Trump Says Russia-Ukraine War Has Been 'Tough' to Settle

photo of The president kept his composure after mishearing the reporter's question
Source: mega

The president kept his composure after mishearing the reporter's question.

Donald very calmly answered the reporter’s question, “I will be, yeah, I will be,” adding how he and Vladimir were having a “very good dialogue” about a ceasefire in Ukraine.

As he elaborated on how shockingly difficult it has been to settle the war between Russia and Ukraine, he continued to keep his composure amongst some of the world’s most influential leaders in technology.

“I settled seven wars,” the president stated. “The one that I thought would be maybe one of the easiest… turns out to be a little bit tougher.” He noted how, because of his respected relationship with the Russian president, he thought it “would be the easier one” to settle.

Donald Trump Makes Wife Melania Smile

photo of Donald Trump caused Melania Trump to smile after expressing sympathy for thousands of deaths
Source: mega

Donald Trump caused Melania Trump to smile after expressing sympathy for thousands of deaths.

Donald mentioned the catastrophic number of deaths, saying, “This week, 7,014 people were killed. Soldiers, in most cases, soldiers. They’re being killed at levels we haven’t seen since WW2.”

The president impressed Melania as he continued his statement by expressing his sympathy for the soldiers who died, regardless of the country they represented. “They’re not American; they’re not from any of the countries that some of you are from. But they are people; they’re souls. And, we’ll get it done,” he said as the first lady gently smiled.

Donald Trump's Summit With Vladimir Putin

photo of Donald Trump said the Russian and Ukrainian president's will likely meet to form a peace deal
Source: mega

Donald Trump said the Russian and Ukrainian president's will likely meet to form a peace deal.

In August, Donald met with Vladimir in Alaska to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which began in 2014 and intensified in 2022 when a full-scale invasion was enforced. After the two world leaders concluded their summit, no peace deal was reached. Donald did, however, state that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Russian president will likely meet to strike a deal.

