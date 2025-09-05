Politics Donald Trump Signals for Wife Melania's Help After He Failed to Hear Reporter's Question Source: mega Donald Trump needed a little assistance during his meeting in the State Dining Room. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Sept. 5 2025, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

Donald Trump’s meeting in the State Dining Room on Thursday, September 4, nearly crumbled before First Lady Melania Trump jumped in to hold it all together. While hosting tech billionaires, including Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, the president fielded questions from reporters. However, one question missed the mark for the 79-year-old, who had to signal his wife to help him hear what the reporter asked.

Donald Trump Signals for Wife Melania's Help

Source: mega Donald Trump had to ask FLOTUS to reiterate what the reporter asked him.

“Do you plan to speak with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in the near future?” a reporter questioned the president. In a rut of confusion, Donald seemingly motioned for the microphone to be adjusted before he leaned into Melania to reiterate what he was asked. “What did — what?” he said as he looked directly at the first lady, who whispered to him, “If you will speak with President Putin in near future.”

Donald Trump Says Russia-Ukraine War Has Been 'Tough' to Settle

Source: mega The president kept his composure after mishearing the reporter's question.

Donald very calmly answered the reporter’s question, “I will be, yeah, I will be,” adding how he and Vladimir were having a “very good dialogue” about a ceasefire in Ukraine. As he elaborated on how shockingly difficult it has been to settle the war between Russia and Ukraine, he continued to keep his composure amongst some of the world’s most influential leaders in technology. “I settled seven wars,” the president stated. “The one that I thought would be maybe one of the easiest… turns out to be a little bit tougher.” He noted how, because of his respected relationship with the Russian president, he thought it “would be the easier one” to settle.

Donald Trump Makes Wife Melania Smile

Source: mega Donald Trump caused Melania Trump to smile after expressing sympathy for thousands of deaths.

Donald mentioned the catastrophic number of deaths, saying, “This week, 7,014 people were killed. Soldiers, in most cases, soldiers. They’re being killed at levels we haven’t seen since WW2.” The president impressed Melania as he continued his statement by expressing his sympathy for the soldiers who died, regardless of the country they represented. “They’re not American; they’re not from any of the countries that some of you are from. But they are people; they’re souls. And, we’ll get it done,” he said as the first lady gently smiled.

Donald Trump's Summit With Vladimir Putin

Source: mega Donald Trump said the Russian and Ukrainian president's will likely meet to form a peace deal.