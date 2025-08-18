Politics Donald Trump's Secret 3 Words to Vladimir Putin Revealed After Tense Alaska Meeting Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met in Alaska on Friday, August 15. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 18 2025, Published 2:52 p.m. ET

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met on Friday, August 15, for the first time in six years — and now parts of their conversation have been revealed. The president of the United States and the Russian leader appeared to be in great spirits as they met and shook hands on a red carpet placed down in Anchorage, Alaska, to celebrate their arrival. It was was hard to make out the start of their conversation, however, as Trump and Putin's voices were overshadowed by the loud American jets flying over their heads — though a lip reader helped decipher the three shocking words that allegedly came out of Trump's mouth ahead of the high-stakes meeting.

What Did Donald Trump Say to Vladimir Putin in Alaska?

Source: MEGA Donald Trump met with Vladimir Putin in an attempt to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

"I'll help you," Trump allegedly whispered to Putin, according to lipreader Nicola Hickling, after being accused of struggling to walk straight on the tarmac after touching down on the outskirts of Alaska's capital. Hickling told a news publication that the first word out of Trump's mouth was "finally" as he and Putin were all smiles while walking toward The Apprentice star's presidential limousine — which he previously nicknamed "The Beast." While shaking hands, Trump apparently said to Putin, "you made it, fantastic to see you and appreciated," before taking a "sharp intake of breath through his teeth."

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin Allegedly Promised to 'Help' Each Other

Source: MEGA The global leaders were all smiles as they headed toward Donald Trump's limousine.

Putin supposedly replied: "Thank you — and you. I am here to help you." This is when Trump allegedly declared, "I'll help you." While the POTUS seemed friendly toward Putin, Hickling claimed Trump reminded the Russian president how "serious" their meeting was as he attempted to reach a peace deal and end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Donald Trump Seemed Friendly With Vladimir Putin Ahead of Meeting

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin's meeting was the first time they came face-to-face in six years.

The lip-reading expert noted how Putin appeared to say he would "bring it to a rest," which prompted Trump to respond: "I hope it does." As the neared Trump's limousine, the Republican politician allegedly informed Putin, "Come on, let's get straight into the vehicle. We need to move forward, both giving it attention."

Donald Trump Wanted to 'Make a Good Impression' When Meeting With Vladimir Putin

Source: MEGA Donald Trump allegedly wanted to 'make a good impression' to the world during his meeting with Vladimir Putin.