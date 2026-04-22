Donald Trump Slammed by Palm Beach Bishop Over Pope Leo Attacks During Sunday Mass in Mar-a-Lago Neighborhood

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The clash between President Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV has taken a dramatic turn closer to home, with a Palm Beach bishop delivering a public rebuke just miles from Mar-a-Lago. During Sunday Mass, Bishop Manuel de Jesús Rodríguez issued a sharply worded statement rejecting Trump’s recent attacks on the pope, calling them “disrespectful and violent.”

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A Lecture From the Pulpit

Source: MEGA The bishop defended Pope Leo XIV and condemned the president’s remarks.

“The Diocese of Palm Beach stands firm with our Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, and strongly rejects the disrespectful and violent attacks that Donald J. Trump has directed against the Holy Father,” the statement read. “These attacks also constitute a grave violation of the religious freedom enshrined in the Constitution of the United States and, as such, harm the rights of the American Catholic faithful,” it continued.

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Source: Unsplash The Diocese of Palm Beach issued a strong rebuke near Mar-a-Lago.

Rodríguez urged parishioners to “pray for the safety of the Holy Father,” bringing a spiritual dimension to what has become a public political conflict. The location adds another layer of tension. The Diocese of Palm Beach sits roughly 13 miles from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

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How the Feud Escalated

Source: MEGA The feud escalated when Donald Trump publicly attacked the pope on social media.

Trump’s criticism of Pope Leo has intensified in recent weeks, including a lengthy Truth Social post in which he labeled the pontiff “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.” He also suggested Leo’s rise to the papacy was tied to his American identity and shared an AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus, which he later deleted. The pope, for his part, has signaled he is not interested in a prolonged back-and-forth, telling reporters it is not in his “interest” to engage directly in a feud. Still, he has made clear he will continue to “speak loudly” on issues he views as central to the Gospel.

When Religious Leaders Enter the Arena

Source: MEGA Religious leaders have long been vocal on political figures and debates.