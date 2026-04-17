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Donald Trump's Social Media War Against Pope Leo XIV Causes Global Political Backlash

Photo of Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump escalated his feud with Pope Leo XIV through viral posts.

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April 17 2026, Published 6:39 a.m. ET

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What began as a Truth Social post has spiraled into a full-blown social media war.

President Donald Trump’s escalating feud with Pope Leo XIV has drawn backlash across political and religious lines, turning a geopolitical disagreement into a spectacle.

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A Feud Fueled by Posts

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Image of An AI image of Jesus embracing Donald Trump sparked backlash.
Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL

An AI image of Jesus embracing Donald Trump sparked backlash.

The latest chapter unfolded after Trump reposted an image showing Jesus Christ embracing him, just days after deleting an earlier AI-generated image that appeared to depict him as Christ healing a patient.

“The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!!!” Trump wrote alongside the new image.

The original post had already sparked outrage, including from parts of his own base, with critics calling it blasphemous. Trump later claimed he believed the first image showed him “as a doctor,” not a religious figure — a defense that did little to quiet the reaction.

The repost only intensified scrutiny, especially as it coincided with renewed attacks on Pope Leo.

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Donald Trump Targets the Pope — Again

Image of Pope Leo XIV responded with a message focused on peace and unity.
Source: MEGA

Pope Leo XIV responded with a message focused on peace and unity.

The jabs come amid broader tensions over the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, which Pope Leo has openly criticized.

While Trump’s posts have dominated headlines, Pope Leo has struck a markedly different tone.

Speaking during a trip across Africa, the pontiff emphasized unity and coexistence, telling reporters, “Although we have different beliefs… we can live together in peace.”

He added that promoting dialogue and mutual respect is “something which the world needs to hear today,” signaling he has no intention of backing down from his calls for peace.

Earlier, Leo said he had “no fear” of the Trump administration and would continue speaking out on global issues, including war and humanitarian concerns.

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A Political Base Caught in the Middle

image of Religious conservatives criticized the imagery.
Source: MEGA

Religious conservatives criticized the imagery.

The clash carries added weight given Trump’s strong support among Christian voters, including majorities of evangelical Protestants and Catholics in the 2024 election.

That dynamic has made the backlash particularly notable, with some religious conservatives criticizing the imagery and tone of Trump’s posts.

“​​When a political leader publicly clashes with a religious figure, the issue quickly moves beyond policy and into identity,” says Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “Religion is deeply tied to values, culture, and personal belief, so these moments resonate differently across audiences. Supporters may view it as strength or defiance, while others see it as disrespect or a breakdown in leadership tone.”

When Politics Becomes Performance

Image of The feud evolved into a global political spectacle.
Source: MEGA

The feud evolved into a global political spectacle.

As the feud stretches from Truth Social to global headlines, it highlights how modern political conflicts increasingly unfold like entertainment — driven by viral moments, visual symbolism and rapid-response commentary.

But unlike an ordinary fight with political opponents, feuding with the pope carries additional risk.

“The reputational stakes are high because these moments tend to harden perceptions rather than change them,” Philip explains. “Once a leader is seen as either standing firm or crossing a line, that narrative sticks.”

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