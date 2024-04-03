8 Times Donald Trump Struggled to Mispronounce Words in His Speeches
Donald Trump Delivered a Message to Veterans
In August 2019, former U.S. President Donald Trump appeared in front of military veterans and delivered a speech regarding the ISIS militants' release into Europe. Instead of his message, most of his listeners noticed his slurred and repetitive words.
"We're holding thousands of Isis fighters right now — prisoners. And we're going to give them to, from where they came. The Europe, certain countries in Europe, they got to take them back because we don't want to hold them," he said as he repeated the word "Europe."
Trump also struggled to say "forces" several times before mispronouncing Douglas MacArthur's name, calling the World War II general "Douglas Magarth."
Before wrapping up his speech, he had problems delivering "obstacles" and "applicable."
According to the White House, Trump's slurred speech and mispronounced words were due to his "dry throat" while others blamed his bad eyesight instead.
Was It Orange?
During a White House press briefing in 2019, Trump said "oranges" several times as he attempted to say the word "origins."
"I hope they now go and take a look at the oranges, the oranges of the investigation, the beginnings of that investigation," he said. "The Mueller report I wished covered the oranges, how it started, the beginnings of the investigation."
Stumbling Over Words
Trump shared a heavy speech at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Arizona in February 2020, where he struggled to say his words again.
He said "overdoth" instead of "overdose" and referred to "neonetical research" as "neonatal."
"This savage animal had previously been deported after serving six years in privit, and you know he was in prison six years," Trump added elsewhere, mistakenly pronouncing "private."
He Was Scheduled for a Medical Exam
The White House announced in December 2017 that Trump would undergo a physical health exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after slurring his words during a policy address about Israel. He sparked dental or other health problems at the time.
In his speech, he started having difficulty with words with the letter "s" — leading him to pronounce the "sh" sound in "God bless the United Shtesh."
Donald Trump Found It Hard to Say a Word After a Cognitive Test
In January, Trump held a New Hampshire campaign rally where he mispronounced the word "climate" and referred to it as "clime."
"They don't work well in cold weather, and they don't go far," he said of Joe Biden's desire to transition to electric vehicles. "But it's certainly not great for your clime. Your clime. They call it climate."
Stephen Colbert poked fun at Trump on his show after the blunder.
"Your clime, your clime, they call it climate," the host mimicked the POTUS. "I would have gotten that word on my first try if I weren't for my brai, my brai… They call it brain damage."
He Blamed the Hummus
Following the 2023 attacks on Israel, Trump held a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, during which he mispronounced the name of the terrorist group Hamas.
"The guy who claims to be the most pro-Israel president of all time was in Cedar Rapids on Saturday demonstrating the deep well of insight he has into this ongoing conflict in the Middle East," he shared. "Yes the hummus, the baba ghanoush, what they're doing is a disgrace."
Donald Trump Breathed Heavily After Another Word Blunder
When speaking about Iran's attacks on the two U.S. bases in Iraq, Trump slurred his way through his scripted address as he failed to say the word "tolerated."
He informed his audience that Iran's "campaign of terror, murder, mayhem" would not be "tolerited" any longer.
What Was The Rolling Stones' Band Name?
The 2024 Republican presidential nominee marked his campaign stop at the Buckeye Values PAC rally in Ohio. In his speech, he failed to perfectly pronounce the name of the legendary rock band The Rolling Stones.
"Who liked the Rolling. OK, you had the Rolling song, Stone song, which we liked. That was for first. You know that song, right? 'You Can't Always Get What You Want,' which made no sense, you know. But it was a good song, right? It made no sense," Trump confidently said despite the blunder.