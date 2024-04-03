8 Times Donald Trump Struggled to Mispronounce Words in His Speeches

In August 2019, former U.S. President Donald Trump appeared in front of military veterans and delivered a speech regarding the ISIS militants' release into Europe. Instead of his message, most of his listeners noticed his slurred and repetitive words.

"We're holding thousands of Isis fighters right now — prisoners. And we're going to give them to, from where they came. The Europe, certain countries in Europe, they got to take them back because we don't want to hold them," he said as he repeated the word "Europe."

Trump also struggled to say "forces" several times before mispronouncing Douglas MacArthur's name, calling the World War II general "Douglas Magarth."

Before wrapping up his speech, he had problems delivering "obstacles" and "applicable."

According to the White House, Trump's slurred speech and mispronounced words were due to his "dry throat" while others blamed his bad eyesight instead.