or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'Absolutely Disgusting': Donald Trump Sparks Mass Outrage by Posting Racist Video Depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as Apes

Composite photo of Donald Trump, Michelle Obama and Barack Obama.
Source: mega;@michelleobama/instagram

Donald Trump was met with swift backlash for his post.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 6 2026, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is being slammed for sharing a racist video about Barack and Michelle Obama.

On the night of Thursday, February 5, the current president took to Truth Social to share a video about his unfounded allegations that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Toward the end of the clip, an animated scene sees Barack and Michelle's heads on the bodies of apes as the song the "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" plays.

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt Defends Donald Trump's Racist Post

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/x

Donald Trump was ridiculed for posting a racist video about Barack and Michelle Obama.

As the post began to spark outrage online, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt brushed off the drama by stating, "This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from the Lion King. Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public."

As of the morning of Friday, February 6, the Obamas had yet to respond.

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Reacts

Photo of Karoline Leavitt defended the president's post amid intense backlash.
Source: mega

Karoline Leavitt defended the president's post amid intense backlash.

Gavin Newsom, one of the POTUS' most vocal critics, wrote on X, "Disgusting behavior by the President. Every single Republican must denounce this. Now."

Former Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes, who worked in Barack's administration, also condemned the upload by penning, "Let it haunt Trump and his racist followers that future Americans will embrace the Obamas as beloved figures while studying him as a stain on our history."

"I honestly thought this post was fake news. Shocked to learn he really posted it," another person admitted, while a fourth stated, "This is reprehensible. Absolutely disgusting."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's History With Barack Obama

Photo of Donald Trump first started targeting Barack Obama during the 2008 election, falsely claiming he wasn't born in America.
Source: @barackobama/instagram

Donald Trump first started targeting Barack Obama during the 2008 election, falsely claiming he wasn't born in America.

Donald has targeted Barack for years, even alleging the 44th president was born in Kenya, when in reality, he was born in Hawaii.

The businessman's distaste for his predecessor was evident last year, as he moved Barack's portrait in the White House from the entryway to a private, limited-access area, a moved many deemed as petty.

Is Donald Trump Jealous of Barack Obama?

Photo of The Republican is often accused of being jealous of Barack Obama.
Source: mega

The Republican is often accused of being jealous of Barack Obama.

Countless people have accused the father-of-five of being jealous of Barack, whom he constantly tries to throw under the bus.

On a 2025 episode of The View, Joy Behar explained, "Obama is everything that he is not: trim, smart, handsome, happily married, can sing ‘Let’s Get Together’ better than Al Green. And Trump cannot stand it. It’s driving him crazy. Green is not a good color [on him]."

Costar Sunny Hostin agreed, expressing, "It’s like Obama still lives rent-free in his head. I think Michelle Obama still lives rent-free in his head. I think the fact that [the Obamas' eldest daughter] Malia graduated from Harvard still lives rent-free in his head, and it’s just the very swag that Obama has that he will never have."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.