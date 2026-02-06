'Absolutely Disgusting': Donald Trump Sparks Mass Outrage by Posting Racist Video Depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as Apes

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is being slammed for sharing a racist video about Barack and Michelle Obama. On the night of Thursday, February 5, the current president took to Truth Social to share a video about his unfounded allegations that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Toward the end of the clip, an animated scene sees Barack and Michelle's heads on the bodies of apes as the song the "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" plays.

Karoline Leavitt Defends Donald Trump's Racist Post

BREAKING: Trump just posted a video on Truth Social that includes a racist image of Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys.



There’s no bottom pic.twitter.com/zPEGa94dYO — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 6, 2026 Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/x Donald Trump was ridiculed for posting a racist video about Barack and Michelle Obama.

As the post began to spark outrage online, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt brushed off the drama by stating, "This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from the Lion King. Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public." As of the morning of Friday, February 6, the Obamas had yet to respond.

Social Media Reacts

Source: mega Karoline Leavitt defended the president's post amid intense backlash.

Gavin Newsom, one of the POTUS' most vocal critics, wrote on X, "Disgusting behavior by the President. Every single Republican must denounce this. Now." Former Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes, who worked in Barack's administration, also condemned the upload by penning, "Let it haunt Trump and his racist followers that future Americans will embrace the Obamas as beloved figures while studying him as a stain on our history." "I honestly thought this post was fake news. Shocked to learn he really posted it," another person admitted, while a fourth stated, "This is reprehensible. Absolutely disgusting."

Donald Trump's History With Barack Obama

Source: @barackobama/instagram Donald Trump first started targeting Barack Obama during the 2008 election, falsely claiming he wasn't born in America.

Donald has targeted Barack for years, even alleging the 44th president was born in Kenya, when in reality, he was born in Hawaii. The businessman's distaste for his predecessor was evident last year, as he moved Barack's portrait in the White House from the entryway to a private, limited-access area, a moved many deemed as petty.

Is Donald Trump Jealous of Barack Obama?

Source: mega The Republican is often accused of being jealous of Barack Obama.