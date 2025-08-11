Politics 'Jealous' Donald Trump Slammed for Moving Barack Obama's Portrait Into Hidden White House Stairwell: 'How Pathetic' Source: MEGA Donald Trump snubbed Barack Obama in his latest White House re-decorating move. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 11 2025, Published 12:58 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's one-sided rivalry with former President Barack Obama continues. The Republican leader, 79, has ticked off several critics after it was revealed by multiple sources that Trump moved Obama's official White House portrait into a private, closed-off stairwell only accessible by the first family, members of the Secret Service and other limited staffers. While Obama's photo used to hang prominently in the White House entryway, Trump has now directed staff to move the former commander-in-chief's picture to the top of the Grand Staircase — where thousands of daily visitors will no longer get to view it during White House tours.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Relocates Barack Obama's Portrait to Hidden Location

Source: MEGA Donald Trump moved Barack Obama's portrait away from the public's view.

According to the CNN insiders, Trump also had the official portraits of former Presidents George W. Bush, 79, and late George H. W. Bush — whom The Apprentice star also feuded with throughout his time in office thus far — moved to the same staircase area. The confidants claimed Trump is "directly involved" with almost every re-decorating move made in the White House since he returned to the White House back in January. In a photo obtained by CNN, Obama's portrait could be seen hanging in its new home — at the landing entrance of the White House's private residence, an area particularly impossible for any visitor to view

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Barack Obama's portrait used to hang in the White House's main entryway.

This isn't the first time the Robert McCurdy portrait painting of Obama, 64, has been moved since Trump returned to the executive mansion. Trump made headlines in April for relocating the piece of art across the Grand Foyer to the White House and replacing it with a painting of the conservative leader surviving an assassination attempt in Butler, Penn., last year. Per protocol and precedent, portraits of the most recent American presidents are supposed to have prominent placement in the entrance of the White House and are meant to be visible to guests during official events and to visitors on tours.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Moving Barack Obama's Portrait

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has expressed his disapproval of Barack Obama throughout his time in office.

In response to news Obama's portrait had once again been displaced, critics slammed Trump for continuously snubbing the former POTUS since starting his second term. "Trump's biggest insecurity is that he'll never be respected the way President Obama is," one person declared, as another noted: "Removing President Obama‘s portrait will never erase all the wonderful things that he did for Americans."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was slammed for relocating Barack Obama's portrait.