'Jealous' Donald Trump Slammed for Moving Barack Obama's Portrait Into Hidden White House Stairwell: 'How Pathetic'
Donald Trump's one-sided rivalry with former President Barack Obama continues.
The Republican leader, 79, has ticked off several critics after it was revealed by multiple sources that Trump moved Obama's official White House portrait into a private, closed-off stairwell only accessible by the first family, members of the Secret Service and other limited staffers.
While Obama's photo used to hang prominently in the White House entryway, Trump has now directed staff to move the former commander-in-chief's picture to the top of the Grand Staircase — where thousands of daily visitors will no longer get to view it during White House tours.
Donald Trump Relocates Barack Obama's Portrait to Hidden Location
According to the CNN insiders, Trump also had the official portraits of former Presidents George W. Bush, 79, and late George H. W. Bush — whom The Apprentice star also feuded with throughout his time in office thus far — moved to the same staircase area.
The confidants claimed Trump is "directly involved" with almost every re-decorating move made in the White House since he returned to the White House back in January.
In a photo obtained by CNN, Obama's portrait could be seen hanging in its new home — at the landing entrance of the White House's private residence, an area particularly impossible for any visitor to view
This isn't the first time the Robert McCurdy portrait painting of Obama, 64, has been moved since Trump returned to the executive mansion.
Trump made headlines in April for relocating the piece of art across the Grand Foyer to the White House and replacing it with a painting of the conservative leader surviving an assassination attempt in Butler, Penn., last year.
Per protocol and precedent, portraits of the most recent American presidents are supposed to have prominent placement in the entrance of the White House and are meant to be visible to guests during official events and to visitors on tours.
Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Moving Barack Obama's Portrait
In response to news Obama's portrait had once again been displaced, critics slammed Trump for continuously snubbing the former POTUS since starting his second term.
"Trump's biggest insecurity is that he'll never be respected the way President Obama is," one person declared, as another noted: "Removing President Obama‘s portrait will never erase all the wonderful things that he did for Americans."
"All this out of jealousy — how pathetic," a third individual snubbed, while a fourth admitted: "The childishness of this administration is astounding!!"
Meanwhile, a fifth social media user claimed of Trump's administration, "they’re racist and idiots," while someone else warned, "Trump’s jealousy is rearing its ugly head!"
A few Obama haters and Trump supporters defended the president's actions, with one stating the portrait "should be in the trash" and an additional troll alleging, "I'd put it over the toilet."