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Donald Trump Says He’ll Speak With Vladimir Putin 'Very Soon' Over Russian Plague Fears

Trump, Putin
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said there should be an update on the situation shortly.

Oct. 7 2026, Published 3:10 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, October 6, that he has a call "planned for very soon" with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss global health concerns surrounding a suspected case of pneumonic plague in Siberia.

He added that the White House will “probably” have a “report about it” on Wednesday, October 7.

The situation stems from the death of a 28-year-old laboratory technician, Darya Shipilova, at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East.

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'We Don't Have a Lot of Intel'

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photo of Donald Trump said he will be speaking to Vladimir Putin 'very soon' about the situation.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he will be speaking to Vladimir Putin 'very soon' about the situation.

While Russian officials attributed her death to "pneumonia of undetermined origin," unverified reports point to a possible laboratory accident involving plague bacteria.

The incident has triggered hospital quarantines and medical monitoring for nearly 200 close contacts, sparking international concern.

“We don’t have a lot of intel,” a Trump official told the Washington Post. “It’s in Siberia. Unless someone gets on a plane and gets to the U.S., it is low risk. We should be alert but not panicked.”

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photo of Marco Rubio urged Russia to be transparent about the incident.
Source: MEGA

Marco Rubio urged Russia to be transparent about the incident.

Trump said the U.S. intelligence community is in "very deep discussions" about the incident and expects to report further updates shortly.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Russia to share details openly, emphasizing that global transparency is necessary for an appropriate response.

Despite heightened precautions by countries bordering Russia, the World Health Organization (WHO) explicitly stated that the current risk outside Russia remains "very low.”

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'The Epidemiological Situation Is Stable'

photo of The WHO said the risk of getting the illness outside of Russia is 'very low.'
Source: MEGA ; @WHO.INT

The WHO said the risk of getting the illness outside of Russia is 'very low.'

“Test results showed no presence of dangerous infectious disease pathogens in any of the contacts,” according to a note from WHO obtained by the Associated Press.

The note also said, “Based on available data, laboratory test results, and health status, medical monitoring for 100 percent of the contacts has now been concluded. The epidemiological situation is stable and remains under monitoring.”

The United States officially finalized its withdrawal from the World Health Organization on January 22, 2026, following Executive Order 14155, signed by Trump on his first day back in office on January 20, 2025.

photo of Some critics don't trust Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to properly handle the issue.
Source: MEGA

Some critics don't trust Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to properly handle the issue.

Expert analysts likewise emphasize that pneumonic plague is far less contagious than many other widespread diseases.

However, reaction to the news of a suspected pneumonic plague death in Russia alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr. serving as the U.S. Health Secretary has triggered concern.

Critics are making light of RFK Jr.'s past medical history, jokingly remarking that they feel "so much better" knowing someone who openly discussed having a brain worm is now overseeing a potential international health crisis.

Satirist Andy Borowitz joked that Americans overwhelmingly support sending RFK Jr. directly to Siberia to personally "investigate" the outbreak.

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