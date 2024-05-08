'I Have Cognitive Problems': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Claims a Parasite 'Worm' Ate Part of His Brain and Died

Kennedy testified that the doctor had told him that the dark spot on the scans "was caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died."

The 2024 Independent candidate also claimed he suffered from mercury poisoning that ended up causing neurological issues during his divorce deposition.

“I have cognitive problems, clearly,” he said at the time. “I have short-term memory loss, and I have longer-term memory loss that affects me.”

Kennedy told outlets the poisoning was caused by eating too much fish. “I loved tuna fish sandwiches. I ate them all the time,” he explained.