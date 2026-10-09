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Donald Trump Tells Susan Dell She Has His 'Complete and Total Endorsement' If She Runs for Office

Split image of Donald Trump and Susan Dell
Source: MEGA

Trump gave a ringing endorsement to Susan Dell.

Oct. 9 2026, Updated 5:35 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump was so impressed with the speech Susan Dell delivered about the Trump Accounts initiative that he asked her husband, Michael Dell, if she was considering running for office.

"Wow, what a good job that was!" he raved. "Michael, is she thinking about running for office? I'll endorse her immediately. She has my complete and total endorsement. Good job."

Michael said, "No," as the room erupted in laughter.

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Source: @CBSNEWS / X

Trump was wowed by Susan's speech about Trump Accounts.

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Susan Championed 'Trump Accounts' Program

Photo of Dell joined Trump to announce the opening of Trump Accounts.
Source: MEGA

Susan Dell joined Trump to announce the opening of Trump Accounts.

Susan had just wrapped up encouraging Americans to sign up for Trump Accounts, an initiative that gives every child in America a small amount of seed investment money. The Dells pledged $6.25 billion to the program, personally placing $250 dollars into 25 million accounts.

"Over the past month, as our contribution has reached millions of children's accounts, Michael and I have heard from so many parents and kids and grandparents with these beautiful letters that have truly moved us," Susan said while standing next to the president. "Children have told us that they want to become entrepreneurs. They want to become nurses, doctors, engineers. They want to build their own company someday."

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Trump Accounts Attracts Controversy

Photo of Critics worry about companies placing stocks in kids' accounts.
Source: MEGA

Critics worry about companies placing stocks in kids' accounts.

The initiative is not without its controversy.

Critics have argued that a recent rule change allowing companies to donate stocks into the accounts could tie too much of a children's financial future to a single company. They also say it could be taken advantage of by companies looking to dump assets for a tax write off.

So far, Elon Musk's SpaceX is the only company to take advantage of the rule.

"It's kind of hard for me to believe that's a bad thing, right?" Michael argued. "That these children are going to somehow be negatively influenced because they now have one share of SpaceX, but they didn't have before, right?"

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Susan's Looks Were Scrutinized

Photo of Dell's looks were scrutinized and mocked.
Source: MEGA

Susan Dell's looks were scrutinized and mocked.

The content of Susan's White House appearance was largely overshadowed by discussion about her "unrecognizable" looks, as commenters speculated that the billionaire had undergone extensive plastic surgery over the past 20 years.

"I can't get over it??? What happened?" a confused X commenter wrote of Susan's look. "Don't want to be mean but??"

Some doctors speculated that Susan had procedures that could have totaled over $50,000.

Dells Have a Long Philanthropy History

Photo of Trump and the Dells announced the initiative in December 2025.
Source: MEGA

Trump and the Dells announced the initiative in December 2025.

The Dells have a long history of philanthropy.

Through the Dell foundation, they helped set up a children's hospital in Austin, Tx., made multiple contributions to the University of Texas system, donated to Austin non-profits combatting homelessness, and donated to Habitat for Humanity.

The billionaires have long been friends with Donald and first introduced the Trump Accounts initiative in December 2025.

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