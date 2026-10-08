Susan Dell's Unrecognizable White House Appearance Sparks Widespread Jokes as She's Dubbed 'Not Real' by Critics: 'What Happened to Her?'

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Susan Dell, wife of Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell, garnered a lot of attention over her Oval Office appearance. Unfortunately, most people were focused on her new face and not the content of her comments. The 62-year-old philanthropist appeared next to Donald Trump on October 7 to discuss the president's "Trump Accounts" program but became the subject of widespread jokes online as users were left baffled by how she looked.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @OKMAGAZINE / INSTAGRAM Susan Dell's appearance attracted a lot of internet chatter.

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'What Happened?'

Source: MEGA Susan Dell's appearance baffled commenters.

"I can't get over it??? What happened?" a confused X commenter wrote of Susan's look. "Don't want to be mean but??" Others had less reservations. "Out of all the perplexing entities in this simulation, this one stuns me the most," wrote one X commenter on Susan's appearance, sparking a chain of riffs at the billionaire's expense. "I heard Zach Cregger was thinking of making a prequel to Weapons about a younger Aunt Gladys, but I didn’t think he’d turn it around so quickly," joked someone else. Some evoked the "Reptilian" conspiracy, an oft-joked about belief that people in power are shape-shifting alien reptiles. Another recalled the "That m----------- is not real" viral video, in which a panicked woman on a plane claimed a fellow passenger was "not real."

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Some Speculate Susan Dell Got the 'MAGA Makeover'

Source: MEGA Some wondered if Susan Dell got the MAGA Makeover like Kristi Noem.

The appearance led to speculation that Susan had undergone the "MAGA makeover" plastic surgery trend that has become popular among powerful women in conservative circles. The makeover, defined by fuller lips, raised cheekbones and sunken eyes, has become the staple look of conservatives including Kristi Noem, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Lara Trump and Laura Loomer, to name a few.

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A Cosmetic Surgeon Weighs In

Source: MEGA A doctor speculated that procedures could have cost Susan Dell $50,000.

Dr. Ross Perry, Medical Director of Cosmedics skin clinics, offered his opinion to The Mirror, saying, "In comparison to earlier photographs, her face appears noticeably tighter and tauter, and her eye area looks more open than usual. Several aesthetic procedures, surgical or non-surgical, could create this type of result." He speculated that any procedures she received could total around $50,000. "If procedures have been performed, costs can vary widely: a full facelift can reach up to $40,000, eyelid surgery around $8,000, Botox typically ranges from $300 to $800, and fillers from $600 to $1,500," he explained.

The Dells Promote 'Trump Accounts'

Source: MEGA The Dells have been working on Trump Accounts for months.