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Exasperated Donald Trump Swats at 'Vicious Bee' After Wife Melania Installs New Beehive on South Lawn to Make 'White House Honey': Watch

composite photo of donald trump
Source: mega; @Acyn/x

Donald Trump does not appear to be a fan of bees.

May 1 2026, Published 5:53 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump could have hurt one of wife Melania Trump's precious bees.

In a clip shared via X on Friday, May 1, the president, 79, could be seen swatting something that was seemingly hovering around his ear while taking questions from reporters.

"That was a vicious bee," he said with a laugh, after attempting to slap the pesky insect away.

The incident occurred exactly a week after the first lady announced via Instagram the installment of a new beehive on the White House grounds.

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Source: @Acyn/x

The president slapped away a bee that was seemingly hovering around his ear.

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image of A White House-inspired beehive was installed on the South Lawn.
Source: @firstladyoffice/instagram

A White House-inspired beehive was installed on the South Lawn.

An April 24 post read, "Hand-crafted by a local artisan in the image of the White House, the beautiful, new hive will add two new bee colonies to the existing two colonies that already produce the signature White House honey."

Accompanying the caption was a video spotlighting the beehive and the honey-making process.

According to USA Today, the first couple showed off the hive to King Charles and Queen Camilla during their state visit on Tuesday, April 28.

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image of The beehive is used to produce honey for the White House.
Source: @firstladyoffice/instagram

The beehive is used to produce honey for the White House.

Per a press release, it's "expected to increase annual honey production by an estimated 30 pounds, allowing for even greater use in preparing White House culinary dishes, serving as official gifts from the President and the First Lady, and supporting charitable donations of healthy foods to local food kitchens."

"The White House honey is known for its light clover and basswood flavor, with a subtle hint of citrus," it explained, adding, "It is used by Executive Residence chefs to sweeten teas, prepare salad dressings, and craft desserts."

It's unclear whether it will ever be made available for the public to purchase.

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image of The president and first lady reportedly showed off the new hive to King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Source: @firstladyoffice/instagram

The president and first lady reportedly showed off the new hive to King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The announcement also noted that the White House's beekeeping program launched in 2009 "after White House Carpenter, Charlie Brandt, started beekeeping as a hobby on the complex a few years prior."

It further added that "during peak summer months, the existing two hive populations can reach approximately 70,000 bees, driving production up to 200-225 pounds of honey in a productive year."

"It is estimated that this latest addition will allow peak production to increase, in time, to 230-255 pounds of honey or more," the release read.

image of 'Bees sense evil,' someone wrote on X.
Source: mega

'Bees sense evil,' someone wrote on X.

Donald does not appear to be a fan of the pollinators, though, as evidenced in the video circulating on social media.

One person commented on X, "Bees sense evil," while another user suggested that "his hair spray is attracting it."

A third quipped, "Need a GoFundMe for the brave little bee!!"

"Come on bee. Sting his a--!" a fourth joked.

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