Donald Trump Threatens to Revoke Rosie O'Donnell's Citizenship as Feud Explodes

Donald Trump doubled down in a Truth Social post on his threat to revoke Rosie O’Donnell’s U.S. citizenship amid their years-long feud. “As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship,” the president wrote on Wednesday, September 3. “She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!”

Donald Trump and Rosie O'Donnell's Feud Heats Up

Source: @realdonaldtrump/Truth Social The president claimed the comedian is 'incapable' of being a 'great American.'

Trump posted his message to O’Donnell alongside a distorted image of the comedian’s face. The League of Their Own actress responded shortly after his threat. “Banishing me again? Logan Roy would be proud. I’m the distraction — [Jeffrey] EPSTEIN SURVIVORS are the reckoning and your gold lamé throne is melting,” she wrote on Instagram.

Rosie O'Donnell Moves to Ireland

Source: mega Rosie O'Donnell moved to Ireland in January.

The comedian was born in Commack, N.Y., but moved to Ireland ahead of Trump’s inauguration. She shared a lengthy TikTok video in March, explaining her decision to relocate. “Although I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child,” she said. “And when, you know, it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back.”

Rosie O'Donnell Slams Political Attack on Transgender Community

Source: mega The comedian said she moved to Ireland to protect her non-binary, autistic daughter.

In July, O’Donnell elaborated on the importance of protecting her child from political propaganda around the transgender community, as her daughter considers herself non-binary. “I knew I had to take care of my kid — my non-binary, autistic kid. And the way that people marginalize and attack the trans community, especially politically, is unfathomable to me and so unbearably cruel,” she said on TikTok.

Donald Trump Calls Rosie O'Donnell a 'Threat to Humanity'

Source: mega Donald Trump and Rosie O'Donnell's feud dates back to the early 2000's.