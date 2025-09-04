or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Threatens to Revoke Rosie O'Donnell's Citizenship as Feud Explodes

photo of Donald Trump and Rosie O'Donnell
Source: mega

Donald Trump threatened, again, to revoke Rosie O'Donnell's citizenship.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 4 2025, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump doubled down in a Truth Social post on his threat to revoke Rosie O’Donnell’s U.S. citizenship amid their years-long feud.

“As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship,” the president wrote on Wednesday, September 3. “She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!”

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump and Rosie O'Donnell's Feud Heats Up

photo of The president claimed the comedian is 'incapable' of being a 'great American'
Source: @realdonaldtrump/Truth Social

The president claimed the comedian is 'incapable' of being a 'great American.'

Trump posted his message to O’Donnell alongside a distorted image of the comedian’s face. The League of Their Own actress responded shortly after his threat.

“Banishing me again? Logan Roy would be proud. I’m the distraction — [Jeffrey] EPSTEIN SURVIVORS are the reckoning and your gold lamé throne is melting,” she wrote on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Rosie O'Donnell Moves to Ireland

photo of Rosie O'Donnell moved to Ireland in January
Source: mega

Rosie O'Donnell moved to Ireland in January.

The comedian was born in Commack, N.Y., but moved to Ireland ahead of Trump’s inauguration. She shared a lengthy TikTok video in March, explaining her decision to relocate.

“Although I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child,” she said. “And when, you know, it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Rosie O'Donnell Slams Political Attack on Transgender Community

photo of The comedian said she moved to Ireland to protect her non-binary, autistic daughter
Source: mega

The comedian said she moved to Ireland to protect her non-binary, autistic daughter.

In July, O’Donnell elaborated on the importance of protecting her child from political propaganda around the transgender community, as her daughter considers herself non-binary.

“I knew I had to take care of my kid — my non-binary, autistic kid. And the way that people marginalize and attack the trans community, especially politically, is unfathomable to me and so unbearably cruel,” she said on TikTok.

Donald Trump Calls Rosie O'Donnell a 'Threat to Humanity'

photo of Donald Trump and Rosie O'Donnell's feud dates back to the early 2000's
Source: mega

Donald Trump and Rosie O'Donnell's feud dates back to the early 2000's.

Just days before the comedian detailed her move to Ireland, Trump issued his first threat to take away her citizenship in a scathing Truth Social post. “Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” Trump wrote.

Despite his efforts, per the 14th Amendment, Americans cannot lose their citizenship even if they gain citizenship in a foreign country.

Trump and O’Donnell’s feud dates back to the comedian’s time as a co-host on The View. During a 2006 episode, she notably called out the president for having affairs and fathering children with multiple women by mocking the idea of him being “the moral authority.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.