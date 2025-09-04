Donald Trump Threatens to Revoke Rosie O'Donnell's Citizenship as Feud Explodes
Donald Trump doubled down in a Truth Social post on his threat to revoke Rosie O’Donnell’s U.S. citizenship amid their years-long feud.
“As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship,” the president wrote on Wednesday, September 3. “She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!”
Donald Trump and Rosie O'Donnell's Feud Heats Up
Trump posted his message to O’Donnell alongside a distorted image of the comedian’s face. The League of Their Own actress responded shortly after his threat.
“Banishing me again? Logan Roy would be proud. I’m the distraction — [Jeffrey] EPSTEIN SURVIVORS are the reckoning and your gold lamé throne is melting,” she wrote on Instagram.
Rosie O'Donnell Moves to Ireland
The comedian was born in Commack, N.Y., but moved to Ireland ahead of Trump’s inauguration. She shared a lengthy TikTok video in March, explaining her decision to relocate.
“Although I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child,” she said. “And when, you know, it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back.”
Rosie O'Donnell Slams Political Attack on Transgender Community
In July, O’Donnell elaborated on the importance of protecting her child from political propaganda around the transgender community, as her daughter considers herself non-binary.
“I knew I had to take care of my kid — my non-binary, autistic kid. And the way that people marginalize and attack the trans community, especially politically, is unfathomable to me and so unbearably cruel,” she said on TikTok.
Donald Trump Calls Rosie O'Donnell a 'Threat to Humanity'
Just days before the comedian detailed her move to Ireland, Trump issued his first threat to take away her citizenship in a scathing Truth Social post. “Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” Trump wrote.
Despite his efforts, per the 14th Amendment, Americans cannot lose their citizenship even if they gain citizenship in a foreign country.
Trump and O’Donnell’s feud dates back to the comedian’s time as a co-host on The View. During a 2006 episode, she notably called out the president for having affairs and fathering children with multiple women by mocking the idea of him being “the moral authority.”