Donald Trump and Rosie O'Donnell's Feud Explored: What to Know

Donald Trump and Rosie O'Donnell have little appetite for peace.

They began feuding in December 2006 when O'Donnell lambasted Trump during a "Hot Topics" segment of The View, criticizing his decision not to fire the controversy-stricken Miss USA winner Tara Conner.

Trump, the co-owner of the Miss USA pageant at the time, said the beauty queen was a "good person" who deserved a "second chance" amid reports about her alleged drug and alcohol abuse. The decision allowed Conner to retain her crown, although she had to undergo rehab following the controversy.

Following Trump's announcement, O'Donnell called him the "snake-oil salesman on Little House On The Prairie." She also referenced his successful father, noting Trump was "not a self-made man."

In an interview with People, Trump fired back at O'Donnell and described her as "a real loser" and "a woman out of control."