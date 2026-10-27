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Donald Trump Appears Tired as He Exposes His Fake Tan Makeup With Popped Collar Ahead of Midterm Rallies

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump seemed less put together than usual on October 27.

Oct. 27 2026, Published 5:26 p.m. ET

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An exhausted-looking President Donald Trump popped his collar as he boarded Air Force One for yet another midterm rally, this time in Corpus Christi, Tx.

Trump stopped and spoke to reporters about the key Senate and gubernatorial elections in the Lone Star State while sporting an unkempt look on Tuesday, October 27.

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Source: @AURELIUSSTOIC1 / X

Trump's tan line was on display as he popped his collar.

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Trump's Tan Line Is Visible

Photo of Trump seemed out of it.
Source: MEGA

Trump seemed out of it during the address.

Though Trump is known to be obsessed with appearances, he left his dress shirt unbuttoned and wore no tie as he addressed the press pool at Joint Base Andrews.

The look gave the cameras a clear view of where Trump's tan makeup stopped and where his actual skin tone began. Trump is well known to use various bronzers to maintain a permanently tanned look, which has been widely mocked by his critics.

His liberal makeup use extended to his hands, which were once again caked in makeup to hide the persistent bruising that has appeared there for two years.

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Trump Treks Through Deep Red States

Photo of Trump is on a seemingly endless campaign tour.
Source: MEGA

Trump is on a seemingly endless campaign tour.

Trump has been on a seemingly endless tour through the heartland as he's attempted to rouse enthusiasm for struggling candidates in what are thought to be deep red states.

His trip to Texas follows visits to other states he won handily in the 2024 election, including Mississippi and Iowa.

The flight-laden schedule seems to be taking a toll on the sleep-deprived president, as he appeared sluggish in the press gaggle.

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Trump Says He Is Prepared to Work With Democrats

Photo of Trump said he anticipated working with a Democratic majority.
Source: MEGA

Trump said he anticipated working with a Democratic majority.

Of note, Trump seemed resigned about Republicans potentially losing the midterms.

When he was asked about how he anticipated working with a Democratic Senate and Congress, he noted he has a "strong veto."

"That's happened with many presidents before," he noted. "You have a strong veto and you end up working out deals."

When asked if he would respect the results of the election, he said he would "if they're honest."

All Eyes on Texas

Photo of James Talarico is leading in Texas, according to polls.
Source: MEGA

James Talarico is leading in Texas, according to polls.

Trump's disheveled appearance en route to Corpus Christi comes with midterms one week away.

Democrats are bullish on Democrat James Talarico's chances of defeating Trump-picked Ken Paxton in the Senate race, which would be the first Democratic victory in a Texas Senate race since the 1980s. Talarico has been ahead in nearly every poll coming out of Texas for months.

The governor's race is also tightly contested, though polls suggest Governor Greg Abbott has a small lead over his Democratic challenger, Gina Hinojosa.

It remains to be seen if Trump's Texas rallies — where he's already been filmed making obscene gestures — will have much impact on the race.

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