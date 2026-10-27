Politics Donald Trump Appears Tired as He Exposes His Fake Tan Makeup With Popped Collar Ahead of Midterm Rallies Source: MEGA Trump seemed less put together than usual on October 27. Adam Downer Oct. 27 2026, Published 5:26 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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An exhausted-looking President Donald Trump popped his collar as he boarded Air Force One for yet another midterm rally, this time in Corpus Christi, Tx. Trump stopped and spoke to reporters about the key Senate and gubernatorial elections in the Lone Star State while sporting an unkempt look on Tuesday, October 27.

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President Trump spoke with the media this morning at Joint Base Andrews before boarding Air Force One on his way to Texas for two rallies.



QUESTIONS (st 1:07)



Go to tanker w/ Venezuela oil?

Sec. Marco Rubio also go to tanker?

Tanker in Corpus Christi?

Work w/ Dems if they win… pic.twitter.com/tEGg2oAy22 — Paul Villarreal (AKA Vince Manfeld) (@AureliusStoic1) October 27, 2026 Source: @AURELIUSSTOIC1 / X Trump's tan line was on display as he popped his collar.

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Trump's Tan Line Is Visible

Source: MEGA Trump seemed out of it during the address.

Though Trump is known to be obsessed with appearances, he left his dress shirt unbuttoned and wore no tie as he addressed the press pool at Joint Base Andrews. The look gave the cameras a clear view of where Trump's tan makeup stopped and where his actual skin tone began. Trump is well known to use various bronzers to maintain a permanently tanned look, which has been widely mocked by his critics. His liberal makeup use extended to his hands, which were once again caked in makeup to hide the persistent bruising that has appeared there for two years.

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Trump Treks Through Deep Red States

Source: MEGA Trump is on a seemingly endless campaign tour.

Trump has been on a seemingly endless tour through the heartland as he's attempted to rouse enthusiasm for struggling candidates in what are thought to be deep red states. His trip to Texas follows visits to other states he won handily in the 2024 election, including Mississippi and Iowa. The flight-laden schedule seems to be taking a toll on the sleep-deprived president, as he appeared sluggish in the press gaggle.

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Trump Says He Is Prepared to Work With Democrats

Source: MEGA Trump said he anticipated working with a Democratic majority.

Of note, Trump seemed resigned about Republicans potentially losing the midterms. When he was asked about how he anticipated working with a Democratic Senate and Congress, he noted he has a "strong veto." "That's happened with many presidents before," he noted. "You have a strong veto and you end up working out deals." When asked if he would respect the results of the election, he said he would "if they're honest."

All Eyes on Texas

Source: MEGA James Talarico is leading in Texas, according to polls.