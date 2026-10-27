Donald Trump Slurs While Trying to Say 'Republican' as Scrutiny Over His Neurological Health Intensifies: Watch

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Scrutiny of President Donald Trump's neurological health has remained high as he once again suffered a verbal stumble while on the campaign trail. At a recent stop in Mississippi, the 80-year-old president had trouble saying the word "Republican" while expressing, "Our country is doing so well under Republican leadership."

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Trump: "Our country is doing so well under Republicleeeeee leadership" pic.twitter.com/5BehRpb7Pr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2026 Source: @ATRUPAR / X President Trump had difficulty pronouncing the word 'Republican.'

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Latest Gaffe Has Critics Saying Trump Is Getting Worse

Source: MEGA Critics believe Trump's mental health is deteriorating.

As with Trump's previous verbal mishaps, social media users jumped on the gaffe as evidence that the president's neurological state was deteriorating. "By election day his speeches are just going to be dial-up noises," quipped one X user. "It's kinda insane how quickly he's devolving, right?" one user asked. "Like it was last week we got our first, major, random 'i had a stroke' sound and now its like every three sentences."

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Trump 'Glitched' Last Week

Source: MEGA Trump was particularly off during his campaign stops last week.

The verbal slip-up comes after a week where Trump made headlines for making verbal outbursts that critics called a "glitch" and some suggested were signs of advancing dementia. On October 21, Trump was stumping in South Carolina when he made a retching noise in the middle of a sentence, saying, "You know, here's the lieutenant governor, and you know, I'd say 90 percent of the reason I took the governor — EUGH — I took the governor and I put her over at the United Nations." The next day, he was in Iowa, and interrupted himself with a sound that sounded like "JAIT." "If you don't want communists controlling the US Senate, which is between JAIT — how about the gentleman from a place called Michigan, he's in the — jihadist..." he said.

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Armchair Critics Study Trump's Symptoms

Source: MEGA Critics wonder if Trump is displaying VDB.

Some users suggested the verbal "glitches" constituted "vocally disruptive behavior," which is a common symptom in dementia patients. Slurred speech, aka dysarthria, can be a symptom of a number of neurological conditions, including a stroke or Parkinson's disease. Trump has never been officially diagnosed with any neurological conditions, though his cognitive function has been frequently screened – a point that he inexplicably continues to brag about.

Trump Was a Critic of Joe Biden's Senior Moments

Source: MEGA Trump frequently called into question Biden's mental fitness, though he's nearly just as old.