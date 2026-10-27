Donald Trump Slurs While Trying to Say 'Republican' as Scrutiny Over His Neurological Health Intensifies: Watch
Oct. 27 2026, Published 2:07 p.m. ET
Scrutiny of President Donald Trump's neurological health has remained high as he once again suffered a verbal stumble while on the campaign trail.
At a recent stop in Mississippi, the 80-year-old president had trouble saying the word "Republican" while expressing, "Our country is doing so well under Republican leadership."
Latest Gaffe Has Critics Saying Trump Is Getting Worse
As with Trump's previous verbal mishaps, social media users jumped on the gaffe as evidence that the president's neurological state was deteriorating.
"By election day his speeches are just going to be dial-up noises," quipped one X user.
"It's kinda insane how quickly he's devolving, right?" one user asked. "Like it was last week we got our first, major, random 'i had a stroke' sound and now its like every three sentences."
Trump 'Glitched' Last Week
The verbal slip-up comes after a week where Trump made headlines for making verbal outbursts that critics called a "glitch" and some suggested were signs of advancing dementia.
On October 21, Trump was stumping in South Carolina when he made a retching noise in the middle of a sentence, saying, "You know, here's the lieutenant governor, and you know, I'd say 90 percent of the reason I took the governor — EUGH — I took the governor and I put her over at the United Nations."
The next day, he was in Iowa, and interrupted himself with a sound that sounded like "JAIT."
"If you don't want communists controlling the US Senate, which is between JAIT — how about the gentleman from a place called Michigan, he's in the — jihadist..." he said.
- Donald Trump Appears to 'Glitch' as He Makes Another Baffling Noise During Speech: Watch
- Donald Trump Reignites Rumors of Cognitive Decline After Slurring His Words and Ranting About Flies at Rally
- 'Cognitively Impaired' Donald Trump Sparks Concern After Glitching and Slurring His Words While Reading Teleprompter at Las Vegas Rally: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Armchair Critics Study Trump's Symptoms
Some users suggested the verbal "glitches" constituted "vocally disruptive behavior," which is a common symptom in dementia patients.
Slurred speech, aka dysarthria, can be a symptom of a number of neurological conditions, including a stroke or Parkinson's disease.
Trump has never been officially diagnosed with any neurological conditions, though his cognitive function has been frequently screened – a point that he inexplicably continues to brag about.
Trump Was a Critic of Joe Biden's Senior Moments
Trump was among many Republicans who spent Joe Biden's presidency pouncing on signs of declining neurological function, including slurred speech, to the point that Trump called his rival "Sleepy Joe." Biden had a documented speech impediment that he has struggled with through his life.
Trump has shown numerous signs of declining mental health, to the point where psychiatrists have suggested he should be receiving "hospital-level care."
In addition to slurring words and making bizarre noises, Trump regularly dozes through public appearances, forgets names and makes false claims. He recently has taken to saying Denmark gave Greenland to the United States, which they have not done.