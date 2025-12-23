Donald Trump Traveled on Jeffrey Epstein's Private Plane at Least '8 Times' Between 1993 and 1996, New Flight Records Reveal

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump was on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane in the '90s more than initially believed, new flight records reveal. The latest files released by the Department of Justice on Tuesday, December 23, revealed a January 8, 2020, email that listed Trump, 79, as a passenger on “at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996.”

Donald Trump Traveled on Jeffrey Epstein's Plane at Least '8 Times'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's name was found multiple times in Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs.

“For your situational awareness, wanted to let you know that the flight records we received yesterday reflect that Donald Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware), including during the period we would expect to charge in a Maxwell case,” an unidentified assistant US attorney for the Southern District of New York wrote in an email. “In particular, he is listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four flights on which [Ghislaine] Maxwell was also present,” the email detailed. “He is listed as having traveled with, among others and at various times, [second wife] Marla Maples, his daughter Tiffany, and his son Eric.”

Donald Trump Was Not Implicated in Any Wrongdoing

Source: MEGA The newly released info contains no proof Donald Trump was involved in anything illegal.

The new information does not implicate Trump in any wrongdoing and does not allude to Trump being aware of Epstein’s sexual crimes. However, the president had been on the plane with unidentified women. “On one flight in 1993, he and Epstein are the only two listed passengers; on another, the only three passengers are Epstein, Trump, and then-20-year-old [redacted]," read the email. "On two other flights, two of the passengers, respectively, were women who would be possible witnesses in a Maxwell case. We’ve just finished reviewing the full records (more than 100 pages of very small script) and didn’t want any of this to be a surprise down the road.”

The Department of Justice Issues a Clarification

Source: MEGA The Department of Justice responded to the allegations surrounding Trump via X.

The Department of Justice issued a clarification after releasing the files. “The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein,” they wrote in a statement. “Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.” The message continued, “Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims.”

Trump and Epstein's Relationship Is Publicly Documented

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was spotted in newly released photos from Jeffrey Epstein's collection.