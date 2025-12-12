Jeffrey Epstein Photo Bombshell: Donald Trump Partying With Women, Bill Clinton and More Seen in New Images From Late Pedophile's Estate

Article continues below advertisement

The House Oversight Committee just released a huge new batch of photos they received from Jeffrey Epstein's estate — and the shocking images include Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and more famous faces. The committee posted a few of the snaps on X alongside the caption, "These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world." "Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files!" they demanded.

Jeffrey Epstein's Personal Photos Feature Multiple Celebrities and Politicians

Source: house oversight committee Bill Clinton was seen with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in the new batch of photos released.

Other stars seen in the photos include Steve Bannon and director Woody Allen. Over 95,000 images were in the report, including one that featured a "Trump condom" for $4.50, with the wrapper featuring an animated image of the president next to the phrase, "I'm huuuuge!" There were also several s-- toys seen and pictures of Bill Gates and former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Source: house oversight committee The faces of the women who posed with Donald Trump were redacted.

Ghislaine Maxwell — Epstein's co-conspirator in his s-- trafficking ring who's currently in prison — was in the shots as well, as was former Harvard President Larry Summers and lawyer Alan Dershowitz. The released photos are part of an ongoing investigation as people demand more answers about who was involved in Epstein's crimes.

Committee Spokesperson Accuses Dems of Creating a 'Narrative' Around Trump

Source: house oversight committee Other famous faces in the trove of images included Steve Bannon and Woody Allen.

Meanwhile, one spokesperson on the committee slammed Democrats and alleged they were "cherry-picking photos and making targeted redactions to create a false narrative about President Trump." "We received over 95,000 photos and Democrats released just a handful. Democrats’ hoax against President Trump has been completely debunked," their message stated. "Nothing in the documents we’ve received shows any wrongdoing. It is shameful Rep. Garcia and Democrats continue to put politics above justice for the survivors."

Source: house oversight committee The House Oversight Committee said the obtained over 95,000 images from Epstein's estate.

The POTUS denied knowing anything about Epstein's s-- crimes and has not been incriminated by any of the photos or documents exposed in the investigation so far despite their past friendship. While the government prolonged a vote on releasing the Epstein files, Trump finally signed off on the bill in November. "Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats!), was a lifelong Democrat, donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures, such as Bill Clinton (who traveled on his plane 26 times), Larry Summers (who just resigned from many Boards, including Harvard), Sleazebag Political Activist Reid Hoffman, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (who asked Epstein to donate to his Campaign AFTER Epstein was charged), Democrat Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, and many more," his long Truth Social post read after he signed. "Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES."

Source: house oversight committee Epstein committed suicide in 2019 ahead of his s-- trafficking trial.