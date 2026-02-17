Donald Trump Takes Petty Swipe at Barack Obama in Odd Tribute to Jesse Jackson

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump mourned the death of civil rights icon Jesse Jackson while also making a striking claim about Jackson's relationship with former President Barack Obama. In a lengthy post shared on February 17 on Truth Social, Trump reflected on his history with Jackson following news that the longtime activist had died.

Donald Trump's Tribute

Source: mega Donald Trump shared a lengthy tribute following the death of Jesse Jackson at age 84.

"The Reverend Jesse Jackson is Dead at 84," Trump wrote. "I knew him well, long before becoming President. He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and 'street smarts.' He was very gregarious – Someone who truly loved people!" Trump went on to defend his past interactions with Jackson and highlighted ways he said he had supported the civil rights leader over the years. "Despite the fact that I am falsely and consistently called a Racist by the Scoundrels and Lunatics on the Radical Left, Democrats ALL, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way," he wrote, adding that he provided office space for Jackson's Rainbow Coalition in a building he owned and backed criminal justice reform efforts Jackson supported.

Source: @realdonaldtrump/ Truth Social The president described Jackson as a 'force of nature' who 'truly loved people.'

Jesse Jackson Allegedly 'Could Not Stand' Barack Obama

Source: mega Trump also claimed Jackson had a complicated relationship with Barack Obama.

He also pointed to funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and support for Opportunity Zones as initiatives he said Jackson appreciated. Trump then made a notable claim about Jackson's feelings toward Obama while discussing the former president's rise to power. "Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him," Trump continued. "He had much to do with the Election, without acknowledgment or credit, of Barack Hussein Obama, a man who Jesse could not stand."

Condolences

Source: mega Jackson's family remembered him as a 'servant leader' devoted to justice and equality.

Trump concluded his message by offering condolences to Jackson's family. "He loved his family greatly, and to them I send my deepest sympathies and condolences. Jesse will be missed! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he wrote.

'Servant Leader'

Source: mega The civil rights icon had faced serious health challenges in recent years before his death.