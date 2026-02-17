or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Takes Petty Swipe at Barack Obama in Odd Tribute to Jesse Jackson

split image of Barack Obama / Jesse Jackson / Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump paid tribute to Jesse Jackson after his death, while claiming the late activist 'could not stand' Barack Obama.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 17 2026, Updated 12:42 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump mourned the death of civil rights icon Jesse Jackson while also making a striking claim about Jackson's relationship with former President Barack Obama.

In a lengthy post shared on February 17 on Truth Social, Trump reflected on his history with Jackson following news that the longtime activist had died.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Tribute

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Donald Trump shared a lengthy tribute following the death of Jesse Jackson at age 84.
Source: mega

Donald Trump shared a lengthy tribute following the death of Jesse Jackson at age 84.

"The Reverend Jesse Jackson is Dead at 84," Trump wrote. "I knew him well, long before becoming President. He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and 'street smarts.' He was very gregarious – Someone who truly loved people!"

Trump went on to defend his past interactions with Jackson and highlighted ways he said he had supported the civil rights leader over the years.

"Despite the fact that I am falsely and consistently called a Racist by the Scoundrels and Lunatics on the Radical Left, Democrats ALL, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way," he wrote, adding that he provided office space for Jackson's Rainbow Coalition in a building he owned and backed criminal justice reform efforts Jackson supported.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @realdonaldtrump/ Truth Social

The president described Jackson as a 'force of nature' who 'truly loved people.'

Article continues below advertisement

Jesse Jackson Allegedly 'Could Not Stand' Barack Obama

image of Trump also claimed Jackson had a complicated relationship with Barack Obama.
Source: mega

Trump also claimed Jackson had a complicated relationship with Barack Obama.

He also pointed to funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and support for Opportunity Zones as initiatives he said Jackson appreciated.

Trump then made a notable claim about Jackson's feelings toward Obama while discussing the former president's rise to power.

"Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him," Trump continued. "He had much to do with the Election, without acknowledgment or credit, of Barack Hussein Obama, a man who Jesse could not stand."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Condolences

image of Jackson's family remembered him as a 'servant leader' devoted to justice and equality.
Source: mega

Jackson's family remembered him as a 'servant leader' devoted to justice and equality.

Trump concluded his message by offering condolences to Jackson's family.

"He loved his family greatly, and to them I send my deepest sympathies and condolences. Jesse will be missed! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he wrote.

'Servant Leader'

image of The civil rights icon had faced serious health challenges in recent years before his death.
Source: mega

The civil rights icon had faced serious health challenges in recent years before his death.

Jackson's family confirmed his death on Tuesday, February 17.

A cause of death was not disclosed, though he had faced several serious health challenges in recent years, including progressive supranuclear palsy and Parkinson's disease.

"Our father was a servant leader – not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world," the family said in a statement. "We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.