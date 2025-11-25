'Confused' Donald Trump Trolled After Accidentally Promoting His Own Impeachment: 'What a Moron'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is only adding fuel to the fire over accusations that he's mentally unfit to lead. While in the midst of a Truth Social tirade on Monday, November 24, the 79-year-old president unintentionally shared a confusing post that included a screenshot of Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, a former Navy Captain and one of six Democratic lawmakers featured in a video released last week that urged U.S. service members and the intelligence community to refuse illegal orders. If Trump had taken a beat, he might have noticed the screenshot was taken from an account named "Impeach Trump a 3rd Time."

Social Media Reacts to Donald Trump's Flub

Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social Donald Trump posted a bizarre mash-up of screenshots, including one of Sen. Mark Kelly (right) declaring, 'You can refuse illegal orders' on Monday night.

Social media users have since been having a field day responding to Trump's flub. "FINALLY. Donald Trump IS on OUR side!" one person wrote, while another commented, "Lets hope he doesn’t get confused with the nuclear football." A third simply quipped, "What a moron!" while a fourth added, "He's clearly mentally ill."

The Pentagon Is Threatening to Court-Martial Sen. Mark Kelly

Source: CBS Pittsburgh/Youtube Sen. Mark Kelly was featured in a video urging members of the U.S. military and intelligence community to refuse illegal orders.

The Pentagon (now the Department of War) announced in a statement on Monday, November 24, that it is formally investigating Kelly for telling troops, "Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders." The department said it may even make the retired Navy Captain face court-martial proceedings under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. "This matter will be handled in compliance with military law, ensuring due process and impartiality," the department stated.

Source: mega Sen. Mark Kelly could potentially be court-martialed for the video.

The statement also stressed that "orders are presumed to be lawful" and should be obeyed. "The Department of War reminds all individuals that military retirees remain subject to the UCMJ for applicable offenses," it read. "A servicemember’s personal philosophy does not justify or excuse the disobedience of an otherwise lawful order." Kelly responded with a lengthy X post talking about his time in the Navy and at NASA. "If this is meant to intimidate me and other members of Congress from doing our jobs and holding this administration accountable, it won’t work," he concluded the post. "I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution."

Donald Trump Declared the Democrats Should Be 'Hung'

Source: mega Donald Trump backtracked on his violent threat against the six Democrats in the video.