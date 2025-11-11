or
Gavin Newsom Savagely Trolls Donald Trump as He Fuels Dementia Rumors About President

split photo of donald trump and gavin newsom
Source: mega

Gavin Newsom was quick to respond to the president's rant on Monday, November 10.

Nov. 11 2025, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Gavin Newsom was quick to respond to Donald Trump's scathing on-air rant about him on Fox News.

Less than an hour after the 79-year-old president went off on Newsom, 58 on Monday, November 10, the Governor of California took to X and shared a screenshot of a chat with AI bot Grok, in which he asked, "Do people with dementia repeat false things over and over again?"

Source: @gavinnewsom/X

Gavin Newsom trolled Donald Trump on X.

Grok's reply read, "Yes, people with dementia frequently repeat false statements, questions, or stories over and over. This is a common symptom known as perseveration or repetitive speech/behavior, and it often involves inaccurate or fabricated information (sometimes called confabulation)."

Donald Trump Tears Into Gavin Newsom

image of Gavin Newsom recently fired off reasons Donald Trump is 'in decline.'
Source: mega

Gavin Newsom recently fired off reasons Donald Trump is 'in decline.'

Newsom was referring to how the president is always blasting the Democratic governor.

Sitting down with Laura Ingraham on The Ingraham Angle, Trump explained that the men used to get along "great" before he went "radical left."

Trump falsely claimed California's anticipated bullet train project is "3,000 percent" over budget and then brought up January's Palisades wildfire, alleging the state has been dragging its feet on rebuilding in areas that were destroyed.

"He did something even worse than that,” the POTUS told Ingraham. "He’s now taking a big section of Palisades or some area, and he’s going to build low-income housing where they used to have luxury housing."

Donald Trump Says Gavin Newsom Would Destroy the Country as President

image of Trump called Newsom a 'horrible governor.'
Source: mega

Trump called Newsom a 'horrible governor.'

Gavin Newsom

Trump continued, "Honestly, I always liked him, but he’s a horrible governor... he’s a horrible governor."

Seeming to acknowledge that Newsom is a probable contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, Trump made it clear he thinks Newsom should stay far away from the Oval Office.

"If he ran the country like that, this country would be gone,” he said.

Gavin Newsom Has Repeatedly Fueled Rumors That Donald Trump Has Dementia

image of 'If he ran the country like that, this country would be gone,' Trump said about Newsom.
Source: mega

'If he ran the country like that, this country would be gone,' Trump said about Newsom.

This comes after Newsom declared that Trump was unwell and unfit to lead during a press conference last month.

"He seems, dare I say, in decline cognitively," the governor alleged. "And dare I say, forgive me [it’s] perhaps unfair, physically. And these are just rantings of someone that needs an intervention, needs some help, needs to be stabilized, dare I say."

Source: mega

Newsom trolled the president for his nonsensical post on Truth Social on October 29.

image of 'He seems, dare I say, in decline cognitively,' Newsom said of Trump last month.
Source: mega

'He seems, dare I say, in decline cognitively,' Newsom said of Trump last month.

The former mayor of San Francisco also trolled Trump on Wednesday, October 29, after the U.S. leader wrote a since-deleted post on Truth Social that nonsensically read, "South Carerdddd."

Newsom replied to a post on X about the gaffe, writing, "The extra ds stand for dementia."

Trump has been battling rumors about his mental and physical decline for months now, as he continues to show signs of being confused and has bruising on his hands.

It was announced in July that the former real estate mogul had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which the Cleveland Clinic describes as when "the veins in the legs do not function properly, leading to poor blood flow back to the heart."

