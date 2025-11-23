or
BREAKING NEWS
'Fashionista' Donald Trump Trolled Over His Stylish Winter Look After Meeting Zohran Mamdani at the White House: 'Yikes'

image of Donald Trump's look has fans laughing.
Source: @atrupar/X/Fox

The president was trolled for wearing a long black winter coat and a large burgundy scarf on November 22.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 23 2025, Published 4:55 p.m. ET

Donald Trump may be the president of the United States, but his fashion sense seems to not be going over well with citizens.

The 79-year-old was trolled for wearing a long black winter coat and a large burgundy scarf on November 22, just one day after he met New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House.

Fans also joked about Trump's hair being neatly combed and styled shortly after his meeting.

Source: @atrupar/X

Donald Trump rocked a red scarf and long coat on November 22.

Trump's ensemble has been floating throughout X and fans can't get enough of his look, with some even joking that he modeled his new outfit after Mamdani, 34.

"I can’t stop f------ laughing he went fit shopping and got his hair done after his first date with a hot guy (Mamdani) DONALD TRUMP I KNOW WHAT YOU ARE," someone quipped.

"It’s called 'the Mamdani.' Trump dressed up for his crush. He’s all excited again," another chimed in.

Source: @eyeofbass/X

One fan joked that Donald Trump was trying to dress like Zohran Mamdani.

Someone else tweeted: "I hate the repellent, deplorable monster. But that’s a good look. Hair extensions look wild. They cut back on the vomitus yellow tinge. The scarf is cool, NYC fashionista."

A fan added: "Donald Trump has fallen in love, again. Looks like the old man took some fashion tips from Mamdani, too."

“Yikes! Today, Donald Trump looks like a cross between Emperor Palpatine and Don Corleone!” political commentator Russell Drew wrote. “Zohran Mamdani really effed him up.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani Met at the White House

image of Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani met at the White House on November 21.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani met at the White House on November 21.

Following Mamdani and Trump's chat on Friday in the Oval Office, the businessman had some nice words to say about the Democratic policy lawmaker.

“We’ve just had a great meeting, a really good, very productive meeting,” Trump told reporters as Mamdani stood next to him. "I think this mayor could be really great. We agree on a lot more than I would have thought.”

image of Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani had a 'civil' conversation.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani had a 'civil' conversation.

Just before he sat with Mamdani, Trump was interviewed by Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, where he confessed that he wasn't sure what to expect from the conference.

“He’s got a different philosophy. He’s a little bit different. I give a lot of credit for the run. They did a successful run, and we all know that runs are not easy, but I think we’ll get along fine,” Trump stated, adding that the meeting will be “quite civil."

