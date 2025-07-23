Donald Trump Says Tulsi Gabbard Is the 'Hottest Person' After National Intelligence Director Implicates Barack Obama in 2016 Election Scandal
On Tuesday, July 22, President Donald Trump spoke with Republicans in the East Room of the White House, where he gave Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard a shocking and somewhat inappropriate compliment.
“She’s like, hotter than everybody. She’s the hottest one in the room right now,” the president stated.
Trump directed his attention to House Speaker Mike Johnson, telling him, “Speaker, she’s hotter than you right now, speaker. She’s the hottest person in the room right now, speaker.”
Barack Obama Allegedly Rigged the 2016 Election
Although Gabbard represented the Democratic Party during the 2016 election — only to move her support to the Republican Party in 2024 to endorse Trump — she recently brought forth intel on former President Barack Obama allegedly manipulating the 2016 election.
At the time, Obama’s administration was accused of engineering suppressed intelligence assessments about Russia’s interference in the election to create a narrative that would benefit Hillary Clinton, who ran and lost against Trump.
'We're Very Proud of You, Tulsi'
While speaking at the White House on Tuesday, the president addressed Gabbard’s findings and continued to praise her efforts to prove Obama attempted to orchestrate a Democratic win, saying, “We’re very proud of you, Tulsi.”
“[Gabbard] found out that Barack Hussein Obama led a group of people, and they cheated in the elections, and they cheated without question,” Trump explained.
“She has all the documents; she has everything that you need,” the president continued. “You’ve found things that nobody thought we’d ever find. Very happy and very honored to have you with us.”
Barack Obama Is a 'Major Threat to Our Country'
A few days after Gabbard presented documents about Obama, Trump issued a scathing post on Truth Social about the former president and his alleged involvement in the scandal.
“Obama himself manufactured the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. Crooked Hillary, Sleepy Joe, and numerous others participated in this, THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!. Irrefutable EVIDENCE. A major threat to our Country!!!” the president wrote on Monday, July 21.
Barack Obama's Team Denies He Manipulated 2016 Election
Following the president’s social media post, which was shared before he addressed Gabbard in the East Room conference on Tuesday, Obama’s spokesperson Patrick Rodenbush released a statement denying that the former president rigged the 2016 election.
“The bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction,” Rodenbush stated. “Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes.”