Donald Trump Says Tulsi Gabbard Is the 'Hottest Person' After National Intelligence Director Implicates Barack Obama in 2016 Election Scandal

“She’s like, hotter than everybody. She’s the hottest one in the room right now,” the president stated .

On Tuesday, July 22, President Donald Trump spoke with Republicans in the East Room of the White House , where he gave Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard a shocking and somewhat inappropriate compliment.

Tulsi Gabbard switched to the Republican Party in 2024 after being part of the DNC.

Trump directed his attention to House Speaker Mike Johnson , telling him, “Speaker, she’s hotter than you right now, speaker. She’s the hottest person in the room right now, speaker.”

Barack Obama was accused of manipulating the 2016 election to give Hillary Clinton a leg up on Donald Trump.

At the time, Obama’s administration was accused of engineering suppressed intelligence assessments about Russia’s interference in the election to create a narrative that would benefit Hillary Clinton , who ran and lost against Trump.

Although Gabbard represented the Democratic Party during the 2016 election — only to move her support to the Republican Party in 2024 to endorse Trump — she recently brought forth intel on former President Barack Obama allegedly manipulating the 2016 election.

The president said he was 'very proud' of Tulsi Gabbard.

While speaking at the White House on Tuesday, the president addressed Gabbard’s findings and continued to praise her efforts to prove Obama attempted to orchestrate a Democratic win, saying, “We’re very proud of you, Tulsi.”

“[Gabbard] found out that Barack Hussein Obama led a group of people, and they cheated in the elections, and they cheated without question,” Trump explained.

“She has all the documents; she has everything that you need,” the president continued. “You’ve found things that nobody thought we’d ever find. Very happy and very honored to have you with us.”