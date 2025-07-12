or
Donald Trump's Bold UFC Showdown: Plans to Host Title Fight at the White House in 2026

Photo of Donald Trump and Kevin Holland
Source: Mega

Donald Trump revealed his plans to host a UFC title fight at the White House during America’s 250th celebration.

July 12 2025, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has unveiled plans to host a sensational UFC event at the White House in 2026.

Trump, 79, has consistently attended UFC events over the years and boasts a close friendship with UFC President Dana White.

image of Donald Trump said a UFC event at the White House would mark America’s 250th anniversary.
Source: Mega

Donald Trump said a UFC event at the White House would mark America’s 250th anniversary.

Trump’s Vision for the White House Fight Night

At a recent rally in Iowa, Trump shared his ambitious plans for an epic fight night, which will feature a championship title fight, on the grounds of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. He expressed excitement about celebrating America’s 250th anniversary with unique events.

"All of our national park battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honour of America 250," he stated. "And I even think we’re going to have a UFC fight. Does anybody watch UFC [and] the great Dana White? We’re going to have a UFC fight, think of this, on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there."

image of Donald Trump praised Dana White, calling him a friend and visionary for the UFC brand.
Source: Mega

Donald Trump praised Dana White, calling him a friend and visionary for the UFC brand.

He continued, "A championship fight, full fight, like [20,000] to 25,000 people."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a UFC official has confirmed the plans to host a fight card on the White House grounds. White himself seemed to endorse Trump’s announcement by sharing the news on his Instagram Story early.

Donald Trump

image of Dana White recalled how Donald Trump helped the UFC when it struggled to book venues.
Source: Mega

Dana White recalled how Donald Trump helped the UFC when it struggled to book venues.

Donald Trump's Longstanding Relationship With the UFC

Having attended UFC events for over 25 years, Trump has a rich history with the organization. He even hosted a card — UFC 30 — at the Trump Taj Mahal in February 2001. Reflecting on their relationship in an interview with Tucker Carlson, White shared his gratitude.

"This guy has been so good to me it's unexplainable," White said. "He’s been a very good friend to me since the day I met him. When we bought this company, it had such a bad stigma attached to it and the sport that we couldn't even get into venues; they didn’t want us. Donald Trump saw that this thing could possibly be big."

image of A UFC official confirmed Donald Trump’s plan to host a 2026 fight at the White House.
Source: Mega

A UFC official confirmed Donald Trump’s plan to host a 2026 fight at the White House.

White recalled Trump’s support: "Plus he’s a sports guy who loves sports and he offered us to come do the event at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City. He cut us a very fair deal, and we went down there and did two events with him where he showed up for the first fight and stayed until the last fight. Imagine back then; Trump brand is way up, UFC brand is way down, but he took us in and he was great."

