or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

8 Unthinkable Moments That Prove Donald Trump Can't Help But Be Donald Trump

Photo of President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Here are eight unforgettable moments showing Donald Trump being unapologetically himself.

By:

June 30 2025, Published 12:10 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

With the world anxiously watching to see if Donald Trump will mobilize U.S. military forces in response to Israel’s actions against Iran, the former president made headlines for something entirely different: a crude joke about a p----.

Article continues below advertisement

After wrapping up briefings in the Situation Room — which compelled him to cut his participation at the G7 summit short —Trump stepped onto the White House lawn. Confounding expectations, he still hasn't reached a decision on the military situation but took time to showcase two planned 100-foot flagpoles to "boost" his patriotic display.

Here's your insider look into the latest bizarre happenings around Trump as of late.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump plans to showcase two 100-foot flagpoles to boost his patriotic display.

Article continues below advertisement

1. A Military Option in the Air

As Trump addressed media on the South Lawn, many had hoped he would clarify his stance on the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. With a day filled with meetings from the Situation Room, this seemed reasonable.

However, his indecisiveness showed through, remarking, "I may do it, I may not do it. Nobody knows what I'm going to do. Iran's got a lot of trouble," when asked about possible military action.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president spoke on the South Lawn but offered no clear stance on the Iran-Israel sitution.

Article continues below advertisement

2. Flagging His Intentions

Trump spilled his excitement about the two new flagpoles he's erecting, measuring "about 100 feet" tall. He boasted about features like a nice tapered top and how "the rope goes inside" them.

During the presentation, he turned to his workers off to the side and quipped if any were undocumented. And as if the visual was not enough, he threw in a crude joke about the flagpoles being a metaphorical "compensation."

Article continues below advertisement

3. Weird Texts, Weird Praise

The night escalated from the absurd to the bizarre when Trump shared a strange message from Mike Huckabee, a former Arkansas governor and the current U.S. Ambassador to Israel.

Huckabee told Trump, "God spared you in Butler, Penn., to be the most consequential president in a century — maybe ever," while urging him to heed "HIS voice" on matters relating to Israel.

The fervent praise was over the top. "This moment sought YOU! It is my honor to serve you," he said.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Mike Huckabee
Source: MEGA

President Trump shared a bizarre message from Mike Huckabee, calling him 'the most consequential President.'

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

4. No De-Escalation Here

Despite the U.K. government advocating for de-escalation regarding conflicts, Trump's posts on Truth Social reflected anything but.

He warned the Ayatollah, declaring, "We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there — We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now."

He then followed with a cryptic call urging for "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"

Article continues below advertisement

5. Misjudging Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Amid all this, Trump found himself at odds with U.S. intelligence reports regarding Iran's nuclear capabilities.

When questioned aboard Air Force One about his claims, he dismissed assessments like those of Tulsi Gabbard, who previously testified that Iran was not pursuing nuclear weapons.

"I don't care what she said," Trump responded. "I think they were very close to having one."

Article continues below advertisement

6. Cruz and Carlson's Showdown

In an equally dismal news segment, Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz had what can only be described as an awkward tête-à-tête. While Carlson's engagement with Cruz drew criticism for being a waste of time, it culminated with Carlson calling out Cruz for not knowing Iran's population.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Stephen Miller
Source: MEGA

The Department of Homeland Security reversed its previous policy that had exempted farms and hotels from ICE raids.

Article continues below advertisement

7. Kristi Noem's Health Scare

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem found herself hospitalized after an allergic reaction. Thankfully, a DHS spokesperson reported she is "alert and recovering."

8. Stephen Miller Steps Back In

In a controversial turn, the Department of Homeland Security reversed its prior guidance that exempted farms and hotels from ICE raids.

"There will be no safe spaces for industries who harbor violent criminals or purposely try to undermine ICE's efforts," asserted a spokesperson.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.