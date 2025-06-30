8 Unthinkable Moments That Prove Donald Trump Can't Help But Be Donald Trump
With the world anxiously watching to see if Donald Trump will mobilize U.S. military forces in response to Israel’s actions against Iran, the former president made headlines for something entirely different: a crude joke about a p----.
After wrapping up briefings in the Situation Room — which compelled him to cut his participation at the G7 summit short —Trump stepped onto the White House lawn. Confounding expectations, he still hasn't reached a decision on the military situation but took time to showcase two planned 100-foot flagpoles to "boost" his patriotic display.
Here's your insider look into the latest bizarre happenings around Trump as of late.
1. A Military Option in the Air
As Trump addressed media on the South Lawn, many had hoped he would clarify his stance on the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. With a day filled with meetings from the Situation Room, this seemed reasonable.
However, his indecisiveness showed through, remarking, "I may do it, I may not do it. Nobody knows what I'm going to do. Iran's got a lot of trouble," when asked about possible military action.
2. Flagging His Intentions
Trump spilled his excitement about the two new flagpoles he's erecting, measuring "about 100 feet" tall. He boasted about features like a nice tapered top and how "the rope goes inside" them.
During the presentation, he turned to his workers off to the side and quipped if any were undocumented. And as if the visual was not enough, he threw in a crude joke about the flagpoles being a metaphorical "compensation."
3. Weird Texts, Weird Praise
The night escalated from the absurd to the bizarre when Trump shared a strange message from Mike Huckabee, a former Arkansas governor and the current U.S. Ambassador to Israel.
Huckabee told Trump, "God spared you in Butler, Penn., to be the most consequential president in a century — maybe ever," while urging him to heed "HIS voice" on matters relating to Israel.
The fervent praise was over the top. "This moment sought YOU! It is my honor to serve you," he said.
4. No De-Escalation Here
Despite the U.K. government advocating for de-escalation regarding conflicts, Trump's posts on Truth Social reflected anything but.
He warned the Ayatollah, declaring, "We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there — We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now."
He then followed with a cryptic call urging for "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"
5. Misjudging Iran's Nuclear Ambitions
Amid all this, Trump found himself at odds with U.S. intelligence reports regarding Iran's nuclear capabilities.
When questioned aboard Air Force One about his claims, he dismissed assessments like those of Tulsi Gabbard, who previously testified that Iran was not pursuing nuclear weapons.
"I don't care what she said," Trump responded. "I think they were very close to having one."
6. Cruz and Carlson's Showdown
In an equally dismal news segment, Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz had what can only be described as an awkward tête-à-tête. While Carlson's engagement with Cruz drew criticism for being a waste of time, it culminated with Carlson calling out Cruz for not knowing Iran's population.
7. Kristi Noem's Health Scare
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem found herself hospitalized after an allergic reaction. Thankfully, a DHS spokesperson reported she is "alert and recovering."
8. Stephen Miller Steps Back In
In a controversial turn, the Department of Homeland Security reversed its prior guidance that exempted farms and hotels from ICE raids.
"There will be no safe spaces for industries who harbor violent criminals or purposely try to undermine ICE's efforts," asserted a spokesperson.