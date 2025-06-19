Kristi Noem's Hospitalization Followed Lab Visit: What We Know About the Allergic Reaction

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was rushed to a Washington, D.C., hospital on Tuesday, June 17, after suffering an allergic reaction. There is no evidence linking her visit to a biological hazard lab the day prior to her hospitalization.

A spokesperson for the DHS confirmed Noem’s condition.

"Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is alert and recovering," Tricia McLaughlin, DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, stated.