Kristi Noem's Hospitalization Followed Lab Visit: What We Know About the Allergic Reaction
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was rushed to a Washington, D.C., hospital on Tuesday, June 17, after suffering an allergic reaction. There is no evidence linking her visit to a biological hazard lab the day prior to her hospitalization.
A spokesperson for the DHS confirmed Noem’s condition.
"Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is alert and recovering," Tricia McLaughlin, DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, stated.
The Context Behind the Visit
Noem’s lab visit occurred on Monday when she and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were photographed at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Md., alongside Kentucky Senator Rand Paul. Kennedy Jr. shared the moment on social media, writing, "With @Sec_Noem and @SenRandPaul inspecting the biological hazard labs at Fort Detrick."
Fort Detrick hosts crucial biological research and defense facilities, including the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center. This center is "dedicated to defending the nation against biological threats," according to DHS.
Established as a federal response to the 2001 anthrax letter attacks, the facility has also been involved in research on the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases operates at Fort Detrick as the Army's primary lab for biodefense. Its "mission is to assist field commanders in achieving that balance by shortening decision cycles, providing tools for force health protection and training warfighters in critical biological defense skills," the Army explained.
Public Reactions and Support
On social media platform X, Bruce Levell, a Trump ally, expressed concern.
He wrote, "My dear friend @Sec_Noem, our fearless Secretary of Homeland Security, was just rushed to the hospital. My heart is with her during this challenging time, but I know her strength and determination will shine through. Please join me in keeping Kristi in your prayers for a swift and full recovery."
Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk added, "Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has been rushed to the hospital in Washington D.C. Pray for Kristi."
The U.S. Army issued a statement, noting, "The modern biodefense landscape is becoming increasingly complex and dynamic. The coronavirus pandemic demonstrated how novel infectious diseases can pose an urgent threat. Experts are concerned that potential adversaries will soon be able to combine machine learning algorithms with emerging biotechnologies to create biological weapons more easily."
As of now, it remains unclear what specifically triggered Noem’s allergic reaction.