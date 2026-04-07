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Donald Trump Urges Erika Kirk to Sue Druski Over Viral Skit as Comedy Clash Explodes Online

Composite photo of Erika Kirk, Druski and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump encouraged Erika Kirk to take legal action against Druski.

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April 6 2026, Published 11:41 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump has inserted himself into a growing culture clash between politics and comedy, publicly urging conservative influencer Erika Kirk to sue comedian Druski over a viral sketch that mocked her.

The moment unfolded during a White House Easter lunch, where Trump spotted Kirk in the crowd and veered off script. “I think you should sue them,” he said, before doubling down: “You ought to sue… Sue their a-- off,” drawing laughter and applause.

The remark quickly amplified an already heated online debate over Druski’s widely viewed parody.

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The Skit That Sparked the Backlash

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Image of Druski drew backlash over the viral parody clip.
Source: @druski/X

Druski drew backlash over the viral parody clip.

Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, ignited controversy with a video titled “How Conservative Women in America Act,” which has racked up more than 180 million views on X. In the clip, he appears in a blonde wig, white suit, and heavy makeup and prosthetics while portraying a character resembling Kirk.

The sketch includes exaggerated mannerisms and satirical lines about religion and politics, along with scenes that parody public appearances and lifestyle moments.

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Image of Conservatives criticized the video’s timing and tone.
Source: MEGA

Conservatives criticized the video’s timing and tone.

While many viewers found the video comedic, some prominent conservatives called it offensive, particularly given that Kirk is still mourning her husband, right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk.

Critics argued the parody crossed a line, with one viewer writing that “this woman is (still) grieving,” while Senator Ted Cruz labeled the skit “beneath contempt.”

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Donald Trump's Comments Add Fuel to the Fire

Image of Donald Trump suggested to sue Druski.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump suggested to sue Druski.

Trump’s suggestion that Kirk pursue legal action appears to stem, at least in part, from circulating online rumors that she was already considering a lawsuit. However, those claims have been denied.

A representative for Druski told Newsweek that “any claim that a cease and desist was issued to Druski is absolutely false,” undercutting speculation of imminent legal action.

Still, Trump’s comments have intensified scrutiny of the situation, particularly given his long-running criticism of comedians and media figures.

A Classic Case of Free Speech

Image of Legal rumors spread quickly online.
Source: MEGA

Legal rumors spread quickly online.

“The 1st Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects core political speech and social commentary,” said Robert McWhirter, Constitutional scholar and attorney, and author of Fixing the Framers' Failure. “Americans always have the right to criticize politicians and public figures; that does not change just because Druski’s parody of Mrs. Kirk happens to be funny.”

The episode highlights an increasingly common dynamic in today’s media landscape: viral comedy colliding with political identity. Druski has previously drawn attention for provocative sketches, including a past stunt in which he used “white-face” to mock a NASCAR fan, sparking similar backlash.

Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly targeted entertainers and late-night hosts, often turning those clashes into headline-generating moments that extend beyond traditional political coverage.

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