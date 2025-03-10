Donald Trump Lashes Out at Reporter When Asked About Vladimir Putin: 'You've Lost a Lot of Credibility!'

Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter who asked about Vladimir Putin.

President Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter on March 10 over a question involving Vladimir Putin .

Michael Birnbaum from The Washington Post asked Trump the following question about Air Force One: “Is President Putin disrespecting you by attacking Ukraine when you’re trying to make peace there?”

When Trump asked what Putin did, Birnbaum informed him “he attacked Ukraine.”

“Is he disrespecting me?” Trump retorted. “Who are you with?”

Once Birnbaum identified he was with The Washington Post, Trump chastised him, telling him he’d “lost a lot of credibility.” He then moved on to taking questions from others.

Things involving Ukraine have been a hot button for this administration since Trump’s meeting with their President, Volodymyr Zelensky, ended up in a screaming match rather than an anticipated peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.