OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
Politics

Donald Trump Lashes Out at Reporter When Asked About Vladimir Putin: 'You've Lost a Lot of Credibility!'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter who asked about Vladimir Putin.

By:

March 10 2025, Published 3:06 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter on March 10 over a question involving Vladimir Putin.

Photo of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was asked if he felt Vladimir Putin was 'direspecting' him.

Michael Birnbaum from The Washington Post asked Trump the following question about Air Force One: “Is President Putin disrespecting you by attacking Ukraine when you’re trying to make peace there?”

When Trump asked what Putin did, Birnbaum informed him “he attacked Ukraine.”

“Is he disrespecting me?” Trump retorted. “Who are you with?”

Once Birnbaum identified he was with The Washington Post, Trump chastised him, telling him he’d “lost a lot of credibility.” He then moved on to taking questions from others.

Things involving Ukraine have been a hot button for this administration since Trump’s meeting with their President, Volodymyr Zelensky, ended up in a screaming match rather than an anticipated peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump told a 'Washington Post' reporter he'd 'lost all credibility' for asking about Vladimir Putin.

As OK! reported, during their meeting, Zelensky told Trump and Vance that Putin violated agreements with his country in the past and occupied parts of Ukraine during Trump’s first term.

Vice President J.D. Vance, who was also present at the meeting, responded by scolding Zelensky, saying it’s “disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of them American media.”

Trump started raising his voice at Zelensky, stating, “Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. We’re trying to solve a problem.”

When Zelensky insisted he wasn’t, Trump went at him even more.

“You’re in no position to dictate that — remember this,” he said. “You’re in no position to dictate what we’re going to feel. We’re going to feel very good. We’re going to feel very good and very strong. You’re right now not in a very good position. You’ve allowed yourself to be in a very bad position and he happens to be right about it. You’re not in a good position! You don’t have the cards right now! With us, you start having cards.”

Donald Trump

Photo of Volodymyr Zelensky
Source: MEGA

Volodymyr Zelensky got into a screaming match with Donald Trump and J.D. Vance in The White House.

Zelensky responded he “wasn’t playing cards” and was “very serious,” but Trump still wasn’t buying it. “You are gambling with the lives of millions of people,” he retorted. “You’re gambling with World War III! You’re gambling with World War III — and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country! That’s backed you far more than a lot of people said they should have!”

Vance also piped in, asking Zelensky if he “said thank you once” during this ordeal, to which he insisted he had “a lot of times, even today.” “You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition back in October,” Vance insisted. “Offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America and the president who is trying to save your country.”

Amid the contentious situation, the meeting abruptly ended and a planned joint press conference was canceled.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he determined Volodymyr Zelensky was 'not ready for peace.'

In the wake of the ordeal, Trump took to Truth Social to release the following statement: “We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

The U.S. expects progress to be made at the next meeting.

