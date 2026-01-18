or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Threatened to Sue CBS If Interview With Tony Dokoupil Didn't Air in Full: 'Make Sure You Don't Cut the Tape'

image of Donald Trump and Tony dokoupil
Source: @CBSEveningNews/YouTube

Donald Trump threatened to sue CBS if they didn't air his interview with Tony Dokoupil in full.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 18 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump threatened to sue CBS if the network didn't air his recent interview in full with anchor Tony Dokoupil.

The 13-minute-long chat was filmed in Dearborn, Mich., and was broadcast on January 13.

Article continues below advertisement

The CBS Interview Aired in Its Entirety

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @CBSEveningNews/YouTube

Tony Dokoupil interviewed Donald Trump earlier this month.

According to audio obtained by The New York Times, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt allegedly spoke to Dokoupil, 45, after the interview.

"Make sure you guys don’t cut the tape, make sure the interview is out in full," she said.

"Yeah, we’re doing it, yeah," the journalist had responded.

Leavitt, 28, then warned that the president, 79, said: "If it’s not out in full, we’ll sue your a-- off."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt also threatened CBS with a lawsuit.

Dokoupil apparently joked in the audio recording that Trump "always says that!"

CBS Evening News executive producer Kim Harvey added: "Oh, great, OK!"

"The moment we booked this interview, we made the independent decision to air it unedited and in its entirety," a CBS News spokesperson said in a statement.

Leavitt told The New York Times about the audio: "The American people deserve to watch President Trump’s full interviews, unedited, no cuts. And guess what? The interview ran in full."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Previously Sued CBS

image of Tony Dokoupil
Source: @CBSEveningNews/YouTube

Anchor Tony Dokoupil and the president discussed a variety of topics during their chat.

In 2024, Trump sued the network over how a 60 Minutes production segment with then-Vice President Kamala Harris was edited. The company's settled for an eye-popping $16 million after Trump alleged that the piece was doctored to make him appear deceptive.

In his talk with Dokoupil, the businessman spoke about the status of the United States, boasting: "Tony, we now have the hottest country in the world. And a year-and-a-half ago, our country was dead. We had a dead country. You wouldn't have a job right now. If [Kamala Harris] got in, you probably wouldn't have a job right now."

image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump sued CBS in 2024.

"Your boss, who's an amazing guy, might be bust, OK?" Trump went on, referring to Paramount's new CEO David Ellison. (Paramount is the parent company of CBS and all of their affiliates.)

Trump continued: "Let me just tell you — you wouldn't have this job. You wouldn't have this job — certainly whatever the h--- they're paying you. Our country is rocketing right now. We have the hottest country in the world. If they got in, we'd be Venezuela on steroids."

"For the record, I do think I'd have this job even if the other guys won," Dokoupil rebuked, to which Trump replied: "Yeah — but at a lesser salary."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.