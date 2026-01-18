Donald Trump Threatened to Sue CBS If Interview With Tony Dokoupil Didn't Air in Full: 'Make Sure You Don't Cut the Tape'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump threatened to sue CBS if the network didn't air his recent interview in full with anchor Tony Dokoupil. The 13-minute-long chat was filmed in Dearborn, Mich., and was broadcast on January 13.

The CBS Interview Aired in Its Entirety

Source: @CBSEveningNews/YouTube Tony Dokoupil interviewed Donald Trump earlier this month.

According to audio obtained by The New York Times, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt allegedly spoke to Dokoupil, 45, after the interview. "Make sure you guys don’t cut the tape, make sure the interview is out in full," she said. "Yeah, we’re doing it, yeah," the journalist had responded. Leavitt, 28, then warned that the president, 79, said: "If it’s not out in full, we’ll sue your a-- off."

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt also threatened CBS with a lawsuit.

Dokoupil apparently joked in the audio recording that Trump "always says that!" CBS Evening News executive producer Kim Harvey added: "Oh, great, OK!" "The moment we booked this interview, we made the independent decision to air it unedited and in its entirety," a CBS News spokesperson said in a statement. Leavitt told The New York Times about the audio: "The American people deserve to watch President Trump’s full interviews, unedited, no cuts. And guess what? The interview ran in full."

Donald Trump Previously Sued CBS

Source: @CBSEveningNews/YouTube Anchor Tony Dokoupil and the president discussed a variety of topics during their chat.

In 2024, Trump sued the network over how a 60 Minutes production segment with then-Vice President Kamala Harris was edited. The company's settled for an eye-popping $16 million after Trump alleged that the piece was doctored to make him appear deceptive. In his talk with Dokoupil, the businessman spoke about the status of the United States, boasting: "Tony, we now have the hottest country in the world. And a year-and-a-half ago, our country was dead. We had a dead country. You wouldn't have a job right now. If [Kamala Harris] got in, you probably wouldn't have a job right now."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump sued CBS in 2024.