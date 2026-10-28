Donald Trump's 'Weird' Gesture Mocked by Critics as He Mimics James Talarico Eating Meat at Texas Rally: Watch

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President Donald Trump has been trending on social media for a gesture he made during a rally in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Tuesday, October 27, where he mocked Texas U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico. Trump claimed Talarico secretly hates eating meat when he mimicked what he thought the Democratic politician would do at a barbecue, repeatedly pumping his fist as the crowd laughed.

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Source: CBS NEWS 13/YOUTUBE

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Donald Trump Did an Impression of James Talarico at a Barbecue

Source: CBS 13 NEWS/YOUTUBE Donald Trump made the gesture while imitating James Talarico eating meat at a barbecue.

Talarico is a state representative and a former educator from Austin. When Trump addressed Talarico’s absence from campaigning in early October, he began targeting the Democrat’s eating habits. “He disappeared for 12 to 14 days. It’s actually probably 14 if you really look at it, missing in action,” Trump said. “Now, I happen to think he was food poisoned by meat because he can’t stand it,” he added. “You ever see him go to a barbecue and he’s trying to show, ‘I love the meat, ah, I love it, look, look,’ and then you see him, where is he? He’s behind the tent, puking,” Trump continued. As he said “look,” Trump made the gesture, which appeared in clips on social media.

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Social Media Users Reacted to the Clip

Source: MEGA Some X users called the motion a 'weird gesture.'

Some X users responded to the rally by posting video of the gesture. “Ooof that’s uhhh,” one user wrote while posting the video, and another post described it as a “weird gesture.” The impression was part of a larger attack on Talarico from Trump, who referred to Talarico as “Tala-Freak-O” during the rally “Talarico wants to get rid of the guns. He wants to get rid of the oil. He wants to get rid of the meat,” Trump said. He also paused his speech to play a video compilation of Talarico talking about transgender people.

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Donald Trump Claimed James Talarico Is a Secret Vegan

Source: MEGA James Talarico has said a severe case of the flu kept him off the campaign trail.

Trump claims Talarico is a vegan who only eats meat on the campaign trail, but he has provided no supporting evidence for this claim. While discussing Talarico’s diet, Trump mentioned first lady Melania Trump. “My wife said it’s not vagan, it’s vegan. I don’t know, because it’s never been my thing. I really do like the meat,” the POTUS said. He continued to attack the Democrat’s dietary habits later in his speech. “Well, he’s been a vegan, and there’s not a d--- thing he can do about it,” he said. James returned to the campaign trail in mid-October, saying he was absent because of a severe case of the flu. President Trump also suggested without evidence that Talarico might have a mental illness. “He’s going around to so many barbecues, it’s probably why, either that or he has a mental illness,” he said.

Texas Senate Race Is Heating Up

Source: MEGA Ken Paxton and James Talarico are facing off in the Texas Senate race.