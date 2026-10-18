James Talarico Shuts Down False Ohio Mental Hospital Rumor as Expert Says Political Attack 'Boomeranged'
Oct. 18 2026, Published 5:40 a.m. ET
A right-wing rumor about James Talarico’s absence from the campaign trail ran into two inconvenient facts: The Ohio mental health facility named in the claim said it had never treated him, and the Democratic Senate candidate said he had never even visited the state.
The conspiracy emerged after Talarico, 37, temporarily suspended campaign appearances while recovering from the flu. His Republican opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, demanded “proof of life,” while President Donald Trump publicly questioned the length of his illness.
Ohio Facility Denies Treating James Talarico
MAGA influencer Nick Sortor claimed Sunday that Talarico had secretly received treatment at the Lindner Center of Hope near Cincinnati and lied about having the flu.
The facility directly refuted him.
“Representative James Talarico has never received treatment from Lindner Center of Hope,” it said in a post on X.
Talarico shared the denial on X with a laughing-crying emoji and a succinct reply: “I’ve never even been to Ohio.”
“This is a lie designed to promote a pathetic conspiracy theory,” campaign spokesman JT Ennis said, adding that Talarico had spent the previous week at home in Austin recovering.
Talarico later said he had seen his primary care physician, rested and avoided public events because he did not want to infect others.
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The Political Attack ‘Boomeranged’
“This rumor stretched beyond common sense and boomeranged as a political attack,” said Christopher Lee, partner at Foresight Strategies.
“When Talarico left the trail with the flu, the resulting communications vacuum let it spread,” he explained. “And nature abhors a vacuum, especially in politics.”
Lee said the hospital’s unequivocal denial gave mainstream reporters “a compelling reason to drop the story,” keeping it out of mainstream coverage, or shifting scrutiny to those spreading the rumor.
“But the final blow came when Talarico then crushed it,” Lee said. “The reply made the rumor and those spreading it look desperate.”
How Candidates Can Defuse a Conspiracy
“My advice to candidates is simple: mock the rumor without repeating it, use a credible third party to verify the facts, and bring in a First Amendment attorney,” Lee said, adding that the attorney can educate the original poster, a “MAGA provocateur,” about the “real life legal exposure” involved in his claim.
“At the end of the day, the goal is to dismantle the claim and force its promoters to prove it,” Lee added.
Lee argued that the episode could ultimately hurt Paxton.
“The added bonus is its connection to the Paxton campaign,” he said, “which shows [how] desperate that campaign looks as we approach the final weeks.”